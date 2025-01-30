Strong, brave, and talented violinist: Who is released captive Agam Berger?

"Thank God we have reached this moment," the family of Agam Berger, who was released from Hamas captivity Thursday, said after her release.

"Our hero Agam has returned to us after 482 days in enemy hands."

"Our daughter is strong, faithful, and brave.

We want to thank the security forces and all the people of Israel for their support and prayers," her family added.

"Now Agam and our family can begin the healing process, but the recovery will not be complete until all the hostages return home." Agam Berger, 19, held captive by Hamas. (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Agam, who is now 20, is a talented violinist. Last week, a video of Agam playing the violin was shown at the final of ‘Hakochav Haba’ (Rising Star), the reality TV show that selects Israel’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest each year.

October 7

Agam was an IDF observer kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7 with Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, and Daniella Gilboa, who were all released from Hamas captivity together last Saturday.

According to some of the other hostages who were released in November 2023, Agam tried to maintain her faith in captivity by refusing to cook on Shabbat and saying blessings over her food. This inspired her parents, Shlomi and Merav, to start observing Shabbat too.

Last year, after the hostages' release, the Hidabroot channel ran a report in which Merav Berger, the mother of Agam, was recorded saying that her daughter "braided the hair of the other women before their release."