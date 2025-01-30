Rebuilding the North: Haim Bibas on security, evacuation, and future plans

The northern communities of Israel faced unprecedented challenges during the war, and local authorities had to act swiftly. In a recent interview with Tamar Uriel Beeri, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Report, Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and Mayor of Modi’in Maccabim Reut, discussed these pressing issues as part of The Jerusalem Post’s Rebuilding the North broadcast.

According to Bibas, the most significant challenges were security and evacuation. “On October 7, we woke up to a morning when we were not sure that the breakout would also come from the north,” he said.

“The evacuation was undoubtedly very challenging. In some parts, it worked great, in other it worked less well. But we were there from the first moment to assist and help.” He highlighted the delays caused by bureaucracy, noting that “it takes a month, a month and a half, to begin working from a budget perspective.”

Despite these hurdles, Bibas emphasized that local governments immediately provided resources. “People lost their confidence and resilience,” he said. “We prepared ourselves in advance to be there.”

When asked about the effectiveness of early preparations, Bibas affirmed that they were crucial. “There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “In the first stage, we helped emergency squads and authorities evacuate residents. Then, of course, there was government assistance and aid received from Jewish communities worldwide – especially from North America.

Without their support, equipping the emergency squads would have been nearly impossible.”As the ceasefire nears its end, local authorities prioritize security, reconstruction, and economic revitalization.

“The priority is, above all, the security component,” Bibas stressed. The IDF must ensure the residents’ confidence in returning and handle things with zero tolerance. What happened before will not happen again.”

He outlined immediate priorities, including “economic aid, resources, the northern plan, its implementation, and the renewal and restoration of ruined buildings and infrastructure.” He emphasized education, stating, “This year is a lost year. By September 1 next year, we need to be ready, starting today.”

Additionally, he highlighted tourism as a key economic driver. “We need more investments to bring back tourism, which is the foundation and central pillar of activity in the north.”

Bibas also discussed a five-year development plan. "There is an opportunity here to transform the north into a gem, the true attraction of the State of Israel. It has all the qualities to get there, but we need resources, a plan, and implementation."

When asked how to strengthen local authorities, Bibas responded, “One is securing the border. An army with everything needed – tanks, soldiers, technology – is needed. The other is reinforcing emergency squads. In the South, we saw emergency squads, together with soldiers, on the front lines.” Bibas stressed that they were able to prevent it from becoming worse than could ever be imagined.

Regarding international contributions, Bibas encouraged further collaboration. “There are many projects that require significant attention – rehabilitation, education, resilience centers. We need support from Jewish communities, especially in North America, as they played a critical role in emergency care.

We collaborated with communities like Rochester, New York, on initiatives such as memorials for fallen soldiers and emergency squads,” he said and expressed his immense gratitude to those very communities for their unwavering support.

“This is the time to strengthen partnerships,” he said, “by addressing the essence – filling the gaps the state cannot immediately address – we can rebuild and create a safer, thriving northern Israel.”

This article was written in collaboration with the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel.