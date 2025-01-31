IDF eliminates terrorists who killed St.-Sgt. Liam Hazi in Jenin

IDF troops operating in the West Bank city of Jenin eliminated on Thursday the terrorists who killed Staff Sergeant Liam Hazi earlier in the day, the military said on Friday.

St.-Sgt. Hazi, 20, served in the ‘Haruv’ Reconnaissance Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

On Thursday, troops of the Haruv Battalion, conducting searches in the area, clashed with two terrorists who had entrenched themselves within a structure. Hazi was killed, and five soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Hours later, troops encircled the building in which the terrorists were embedded and killed them. Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Liam Hazi (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

'Operation Iron Wall'

Last week, the IDF initiated "Operation Iron Wall," a large-scale operation in Jenin.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF would remain in the city even following the conclusion of the current operation.

Katz noted there was no withdrawal date.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.