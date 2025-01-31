High-ranking released terrorist calls for ‘resistance,’ alleges abuse in prison

High-ranking security prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, who was released as part of the ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas, asserted that "resistance… will lead us to freedom" in his first interview with a European broadcaster on Friday.

Zubeidi, who was found guilty of terrorism by an Israeli court in 2019, told Sky News that he blames the international community for Israel’s continued presence in the West Bank. The released terrorist admitted to being involved in a bombing attack in 2002 which killed six people.

"My life is worthless without freedom," he said, speaking in Ramallah. "Freedom has no price. But the world that has denied me my freedom - particularly Britain, France, and the United States - must return what they have taken from me and my children.

"They are the ones who need to reconsider their mistakes, not me. They are the ones who have wronged us, and they should think about rectifying the harm they have caused to me and my children." Zakaria Zubeidi. Jenin, December 30, 2004. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"My message to the Palestinian people is to prioritise their safety and well-being because the assault being carried out against them is immense. I have no message for the occupation [Israel]," he added. "My message is to the world - the same world that granted the occupation the right to live on my land - to grant me my freedom."

Abuse allegations

Zubeidi also accused Israeli officers of abusing inmates.

"The situation in Israeli prisons is extremely harsh. We've witnessed it all: severe beatings, attack dogs, relentless insults. Every form of abuse imaginable has been inflicted on the bodies of our prisoners," he alleged.

Since being imprisoned, Zubeidi has also gained notoriety for his escape from a maximum security prison in 2021 after using kitchen utensils to dig a tunnel out of jail. Five days after the escape, he and a fellow escapee were discovered hiding in a truck in an Arab village in northern Israel.