Terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi released in ceasefire deal, IDF reportedly conducts strikes in Lebanon

IDF soldiers shot and hit two terrorists who threw Molotov cocktails at Route 60 during an ambush in the El-Hader area, Israeli media reported Thursday night.

The IDF conducted strikes in the village of Janta in eastern Lebanon, Israeli media reported early Friday morning, citing Arab media.

The US military said it killed a senior operative of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group in an airstrike in northwest Syria on Thursday.

Terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, a 2021 Gilboa prison escapee, was released on Thursday.

Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of the Fatah-aligned Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin, received a hero's welcome in Ramallah on Thursday night after he was released with 109 other Palestinian prisoners as part of phase one of Israel's ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Go to the full article >>

