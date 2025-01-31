Terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi released in ceasefire deal, IDF reportedly conducts strikes in Lebanon
IDF soldiers shot and hit two terrorists who threw Molotov cocktails at Route 60 during an ambush in the El-Hader area, Israeli media reported Thursday night.
The IDF conducted strikes in the village of Janta in eastern Lebanon, Israeli media reported early Friday morning, citing Arab media.
The US military said it killed a senior operative of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group in an airstrike in northwest Syria on Thursday.
Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of the Fatah-aligned Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin, received a hero's welcome in Ramallah on Thursday night after he was released with 109 other Palestinian prisoners as part of phase one of Israel's ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 82 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal