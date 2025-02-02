WATCH: IAF strikes West Bank terror cells en route to 'imminent' terror attacks

Three airstrikes were carried out within hours overnight on Saturday, targeting terrorist cells in the Jenin and Kabatiya areas as part of an ongoing counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) announced on Sunday.

In Kabatiya, an IAF aircraft, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, struck and killed a terrorist cell that was en route to carry out an imminent attack.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of explosives in the terrorists’ vehicle. The attack killed Salah Zakarneh and Abd al-Hadi Kamil, both residents of Kabatiya.

Kamil, a former prisoner convicted of planning terrorist attacks, was released in the November 2023 hostage deal agreement.

Additional airstrikes

Meanwhile, in Jenin, Israeli Air Force aircraft conducted two additional strikes, targeting armed terrorist cells within hours of each other. Sayeret Haruv forces operate in Jenin (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF reiterated that security forces remain actively engaged in counterterrorism operations across northern Samaria as part of an intensified effort to prevent attacks in the region.