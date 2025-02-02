Ex-hostage Ofer Kalderon's relatives testify to physical, mental abuse

Friends and family of Ofer Kalderon, 54, who was released from Hamas captivity on Saturday, described the abuse and torture he faced during his captivity, Walla reported on Sunday.

His relative, Ido Dan, stated that Kalderon was "subjected to physical and mental abuse" during the first few weeks in captivity while being held "in a cage" for a period of time.

Kalderon would have to wait for permission from a captor to go the bathroom or shower, Dan added.

Kalderon's relatives claimed that he was "hardly exposed to television or radio" and that his captives "didn't show him that there was a struggle for his release." However, his relatives also state that Kalderon saw his cousin Yifat demonstrating on an Al Jazeera feed on at least one occasion.

Kalderon also "received beatings" and his captives "made him understand that the world as he knew it didn't exist," Walla reported. Ofer Calderon embraces a relative after his release from Hamas captivity, February 1, 2025. (credit: GPO)

Kalderon's current state of mind

Since his return, Kalderon has reportedly been "the Ofer we knew - silly, lots of humor, funny and cynical. He makes everything very light," according to Walla.