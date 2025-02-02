IDF takes out 50 terrorists, arrests over 100 in West Bank operation

The IDF eliminated at least 50 terrorists and arrested over 100 wanted individuals in Tammun, as part of Operation Iron Wall, according to a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The military did not clarify within what time period the terrorist eliminations and arrests in Tammun occurred.

This included preliminary airstrikes, which killed "over 15 terrorists," followed by operations that killed an additional "over 35 terrorists and arrested more than 100 wanted individuals," the military stated.

During the operation, the IDF located and confiscated dozens of weapons, destroyed hundreds of explosive devices, and dozens of additional charges laid by the roadside which were planted to harm IDF operatives, the military continued.

Operations in Tammun have been ongoing as part of Operation Iron Wall, which is designed to remove embedded terrorist and terror infrastructure from Jenin and the surrounding areas, including Tammun. IDF soldiers operate in Tammun as part of the Operation Iron Wall, February 2, 2025. (credit: IDF)

Recent operations in Tammun as part of Operation Iron Wall have also included Israel Air Force strikes on a gathering of armed terrorists, killing 10 on Thursday.

Operation Iron Wall is still ongoing

The IDF confirmed that security forces will continue their activities to "thwart terrorism" throughout the West Bank.