Bibas family to 'continue our fight' for captive relatives after Yarden's release

The Bibas family said it will "continue [its] fight for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir" as well as the "other 76 hostages who must not be left behind" in a statement published by the Hostages Families Forum on Sunday.

The return of Yarden on Saturday "finally allows us to breathe again" according to the statement.

The Bibas family commented on Yarden's health, saying that although "he has lost significant weight, he is feeling well, and his physical condition is stable. He is strong and remarkable."

The Bibas family announced that they would give a press statement on Monday, but asked that their privacy be respected in the meantime.

The Bibas family is continuing to "hold onto hope" for the return of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, who have not yet been released from Hamas captivity. Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who are both still in Hamas captivity. (credit: The Bibas family)

Their status remains unknown

The status of the three members of the Bibas family who are still in captivity remains unknown, and Israel has been pressing for answers on their condition.