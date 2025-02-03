Family of released hostage Ofer Kalderon receives online abuse since his return

Sharon Kalderon, sister-in-law of Ofer Kalderon, who was released from Hamas captivity on Saturday, posted on her personal social media page on Sunday that she is receiving hate messages and abusive comments.

Sharon was referring to responses to a press statement by the Kalderon family outside Sheba Medical Center, where Ofer's health condition is currently being monitored. In that press statement, she thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his help in releasing Ofer.

Sharon revealed that she received hateful comments for including Macron as part of her thanks, claiming she was thanking the wrong people.

She mentioned that she felt the need to thank Macron for his efforts because "he truly did a lot for us," adding that she "does not need to thank those who do not deserve it."

Ofer is a dual French-Israeli national. Sharon clarified what was said at Saturday's press conference by stating that she thanked Israel's security forces, their families, the families of those who were lost, and the people of Israel as a whole.

She also denied any claims that the statement at the press conference was written by any "external" or "extreme"-viewed individual.

Sharon alleged that those who criticized her and were "people with a certain political stance" were suffering from "hearing issues."

Sharon concluded by wondering why people send hate messages in private and referenced her husband Nissan (Ofer's brother)'s words that you should tell your loved ones that you love them without them needing to be taken captive in Gaza, with Sharon stating that she does not love all Israelis, but still wishes them all only good, as "we have had enough bad already."

Who is Ofer?

Ofer’s children Sahar, then 16, and Erez, then 12, were released as part of the November 2023 deal with Hamas.

Ofer's brother Nissan found his brother's abduction particularly difficult and reported thinking about suicide as a result.

Ofer, a carpenter by trade, was described by his loved ones as a doting father and family man. When not at work or spending time with his family, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said that he enjoyed cycling, hiking, and flying model airplanes.

On October 7, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and massacred some 1200 people, Ofer was hiding in his shelter along with Sahar and Erez. The three initially escaped capture by climbing through the shelter’s window, although they were later caught.

Two relatives of Kalderon were killed that day, niece Noya Dan and grandmother Camela Dan - although their bodies were not discovered for 12 days after the attack.

Noya Dan, a 12-year-old girl on the Autism spectrum, became wildly known for her love of Harry Potter. Her favorite author, J.K. Rowling, brought international attention to the young girl when it was still believed she was a captive.