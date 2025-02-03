'My boyfriend is an ISIS fighter': Police arrest bookstore owner for selling pro-terror materials

The Jerusalem District police arrested the owner of an Old City bookstore for selling books that contained incitement to violence and supported terrorism. The arrest came after an investigation revealing the sale of books promoting extremist ideologies and glorifying terrorism.

Authorities were alerted over the weekend after police officers from the David precinct questioned a woman who was seen carrying books that contained inciteful content. She admitted to purchasing the books from a local bookstore, during the investigation.

A further investigation, assisted by the David precinct surveillance unit (Mabat 2000), uncovered that the store was selling books written by high-profile terrorists such as Yahya Sinwar, Hassan Nasrallah, and Abdullah Barghouti. Propaganda materials that were affiliated with ISIS, Hamas, and Hezbollah were found as well in the bookstore inventory.

One of the many books that were found was titled "My Boyfriend is an ISIS Fighter," written by Hajar Abdel Sahed, and there was also an Adolf Hitler biography.

According to the police reports, Barghouti, who is a known terrorist who orchestrated numerous attacks and is currently serving 67 life sentences, promoted violent resistance and terrorism in his writings. One of the books found at the bookstore, ''My boyfriend is an ISIS fighter'' by Hajar Abdel Sahed (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What's happening with the bookstore owner?

The police arrested the owner, a man in his 40s, and he was taken into custody. His detention was extended until Tuesday (February 4) to allow for a further investigation. The police said in their statement that the business was issued a 30-day closure order.

"The Israel Police remains committed to combating incitement and terrorism, employing advanced investigative techniques through its Jerusalem District Digital Operations Center," the police said in the statement. "We will continue to pursue and prosecute those who threaten public safety and national security."