IDF implemented extensive security measures across northern Israel

Over the past year, the IDF has implemented extensive security measures in northern Israel, reinforcing infrastructure and fortifications to protect the communities near the Lebanese border, the IDF said Monday.

In a response to the threats in the region, around 1,300 protective shelters and 20 fortified guard posts have been installed across northern Israel.

Additionally, 3,700 safes have been distributed to emergency squads, and significant efforts have been made to enhance physical security, including the construction of perimeter fences and the paving of essential security paths.

Home Front Command's commitment

The Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, recently toured the northern evacuated communities along the Lebanese border, including Kfar Yuval, Manara, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi. His visit focused on assessing security enhancements and advacning protective measure in education institutions, ensuring the schools and public buildings remain safeguarded.

"Over the past year, the Home Front Command, in collaboration with government bodies, has been working to expand the deployment of protective measure in northern communities by installing shelters, guard posts, constructing fences, paving perimeter paths, and more," the IDF said. "Additionally, in recent months, the Home Front Command, led by the Northern District, has been engaging in discussions with members of communities along the confrontation line.

"These discussions provide updates on the situation, address residents' needs, and emphasize the close cooperation between the Home Front Command and the civilian sector."