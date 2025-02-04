TAU Unbound: Can saliva reveal PTSD?

What if a simple saliva test could diagnose PTSD? In the latest episode of TAU Unbound, Tel Aviv University's flagship podcast hosted by Ido Aharoni, Prof. Illana Gozes shares her groundbreaking research into the biological markers of trauma.

Prof. Gozes, a globally recognized neuroscientist and director of the Elton Laboratory for Molecular Neuroendocrinology at TAU, has spent decades at the forefront of brain research. Her pioneering discovery of Activity-Dependent Neuroprotective Protein (ADNP) has reshaped our understanding of neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, from autism to Alzheimer’s. Now, her research has uncovered a potential biomarker for PTSD—specific bacterial signatures in saliva that appear in combat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Could this lead to a breakthrough in diagnosing and treating PTSD? Prof. Gozes believes so. "Understanding the link between the brain and the body's microbiome could revolutionize mental health diagnostics," she explains in the episode.

Beyond PTSD, her work has fueled drug development for neurodegenerative diseases. Her lab identified a protective fragment of ADNP—NAP —which has shown promise in clinical trials for progressive supranuclear palsy, a devastating brain disorder related to Alzheimer’s.

Listen to this fascinating conversation on TAU Unbound as Prof. Gozes discusses her journey, scientific breakthroughs, and the future of personalized medicine. Could the key to mental health lie within our biology? Tune in to find out.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.