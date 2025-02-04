IDF acts to remove land, maritime threats to soldiers in Gaza

The IDF shot at two suspects who posed a threat to IDF troops in central Gaza on Tuesday after warning shots failed to make the suspects retreat.

Over the last day, an IAF aircraft also fired a warning shot at a suspicious vehicle that was advancing northward from the central Gaza Strip.

The vehicle was moving along a non-approved inspection route, which was in violation of the terms of the agreement.

Additionally, several vessels were observed by the Navy in the area near Gaza, which did not retreat when warned. The army said this was in violation of security restrictions on the maritime area and as a result, the Navy shot at the vessels. (Illustrative) An Israel Navy ship. (credit: Canva, FLICKR)

Rules of the deal

The IDF said it is fully committed to implementing the conditions of the hostage-ceasefire agreement.

The army also stressed on the importance of Gaza residents following instructions and avoid approaching troops deployed in the area.