'New world order' or 'dangerous delusions'? Israeli officials react to Trump's Gaza plan

Following the unprecedented announcement by US President Donald Trump that he plans to take over Gaza for the near future, Israeli politicians and key figures have started expressing their views on social media.

Trump's statements were made during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The US president stated his desire to turn Gaza into a wealthy Middle Eastern oasis with significant employment opportunities. He also said he wished to relocate Gazan civilians to neighboring countries who would not "say no" to housing them.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said that Trump's statement served as "further proof of the deep alliance between the United States and Israel."

"President Trump has shown, and not for the first time, that he is a true friend of Israel and will continue to stand by it on issues important to strengthening its security."

He praised Trump's "creative, original and interesting thinking" circa his plans for Gaza and said these ideas must be considered alongside the war goals and the return of the hostages. Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman thanked Trump for "his absolute commitment to Israel's security, to the release of all hostages, and to finding a just solution in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Egypt, to eradicate the Hamas regime, as well as for his firm stand in the face of Iranian threats."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed with Trump that the "only solution for Gaza is to encourage the emigration of Gazans."

He said that he had expressed the same sentiments multiple times since the start of the Israel-Hamas war but that he had been "mocked" for the suggestion.

"Now it is clear: this is the only solution to the Gaza problem - this is the strategy for the "day after"," he added. I call on the Prime Minister to announce the adoption of the plan as soon as possible and to begin immediate practical progress."

Diaspora and antisemitism minister Amichai Chikli called the statement a "geopolitical earthquake," which "collapses the Oslo paradigm and throws the cards into the balance when it comes to the future of the Gaza Strip and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in general."

"This declaration is a major political achievement led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, and I very much hope that it will be implemented. I thank President Trump and his administration for their courage and commitment to the State of Israel."

"This declaration is a major political achievement led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, and I very much hope that it will be implemented. I thank President Trump and his administration for their courage and commitment to the State of Israel."

Transport minister Miri Regev said "This is what happens when two brave leaders meet. One, the leader of the free world, the other, the leader of the only democracy in the Middle East."

She referred to the news as "a new world order."

However, others such as Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak approached the statements with caution: "I am very concerned that this statement is overhasty and could greatly harm the chances of returning the hostages."

Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi called Trump's ideas "dangerous delusions."

"The Palestinian people will remain in their homeland," Tibi added.

Lapid's statements

Opposition leader Yair Lapid told the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation that he would study Trump's plans for Gaza and would present a complementary plan about it to the Americans during his upcoming trip the DC.

"The role of the Israeli leadership is to present plans, not just wait for the Americans," he said.

Lapid also redirected attention to the hostage deal, specifically phase two, stating that the most important factor is completing the deal and ensuring the return of all remaining 79 captives.

He called Netanyahu's statements about crushing Hamas at the end of the deal "unnecessary" saying "returning the hostages is the most important thing."