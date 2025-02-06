'Hubris and self-righteousness': UN's Albanese slams Israel's withdrawal from UNHRC

United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said on Thursday that Israel's decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) was "extremely serious."

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had informed the UNHRC that it was following the United States in withdrawing from the Council, accusing it of "ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias" against Israel.

In response, Albanese told Reuters "It shows the hubris and the lack of realization of what they [Israel] have done. They insist in self-righteousness, that they have nothing to be held accountable for, and they are proving it to the entire international community."

Albanese said she feared Israel's "genocide" against the Palestinians would expand and intensify on the West Bank.

"The north [of the West Bank] is being attacked primarily by soldiers. The south has been attacked primarily by [Israeli] settlers, and you can see this as an assault on the Palestinian people as a whole," Albanese said. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Alabanses bashes Trump's Gaza relocation proposal

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's surprise proposal this week that the United States could "take over" Gaza, Albanese said, "Trump is destroying the basic principles of respect for human rights across a huge spectrum, not just in Palestine... We have moved further towards the abyss."

"I'm surprised that European states are staying silent instead of rising up and saying,: 'This is utter nonsense, and we will not tolerate this'," she added.