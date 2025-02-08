Palestinian prisoners to be shown film of Gaza destruction before release

Palestinian security prisoners, set to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday as part of the hostage and ceasefire deal, will watch a three-minute video that depicts the scale of destruction in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The IDF Operations Directorate prepared the video in cooperation with the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

The prisoners will watch it very shortly before their release, with the understanding that they were not aware of the war's destructive scale during their prison time and were not exposed to the extent of damage caused.

The IPS also has not received the list of prisoners who will be released on Saturday. Hamas published the list of hostages to be released after a delay of several hours.

Over 580 terrorists have been released in the first four waves of the deal's first phase. Officers in Ofer Prison prepare for release of Palestinian prisoners, January 19, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prison population on the rise

At the same time, the IPS's prison population, which also includes criminal prisoners, actually increased by 298.

As of today, there are 23,741 prisoners in prison, of which 10,197 are security prisoners while 13,544 are criminal prisoners, Ynet reported.

The IPS also said that the number of criminal prisoners has risen during the war and that despite a rise in both criminal and security prisoners, the IPS's budget remains unchanged.