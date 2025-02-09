Special missions, MI6 agents: How Keith Seigel's employers' campaigned for his release - report

International pharmaceutical company Lundbeck deployed a secret agent to the Gaza Strip in addition to hiring a missing-persons expert when campaigning for the release of its employee, former hostage Keith Siegel, who was released from Gaza captivity last week.

The finding was first reported by Doctors Only journalist Tal Daniel Havakuk.

Recognizing Siegel’s importance not only as an employee but also as a respected figure among Israeli psychiatrists, Lundbeck Global took decisive action.

The search effort involved a secret agent - a former MI6 operative recruited specifically for this mission. His objective was to gather intelligence on Siegel’s condition and whereabouts in Gaza while attempting to establish contact with his captors. Despite the extensive resources committed to the effort, no concrete information was obtained, and the search was discontinued after several months without success.

The company also engaged a specialized missing-persons agency and explored various avenues to facilitate his release. A senior company official noted that significant efforts were made to support Siegel's family and keep his case in the public eye. His photo was displayed at every company meeting and professional event worldwide, alongside a running count of his days in captivity.

Shani Tzuri, Lundbeck Israel’s marketing director, described the overwhelming relief among employees upon learning of Siegel’s release. “Throughout his captivity, we continued our efforts to maintain public and professional pressure,” she said, highlighting initiatives such as displaying his photo at international conferences.

At a conference in Belgrade last December, for instance, the company prominently featured his image with the word “Kidnapped” and the date of his abduction to sustain awareness of his plight.

Siegel’s return to Israel was met with deep emotion among his colleagues and loved ones. His coworkers described him as a humble and uplifting presence who always sought to boost the morale of those around him—even while in captivity. Throughout his ordeal, his colleagues remained in close contact with his family, offering ongoing support. Many felt that Siegel’s case had transformed them from colleagues into an extended family.

On the day of his return, as Siegel landed in Israel, Lundbeck employees eagerly gathered to watch the news reports in anticipation.

Welcomed by relatives, friends and colleagues

Upon his return, he was airlifted to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Despite his frailty after months of malnutrition and captivity, he insisted on walking from the helicopter to the hospital ward unaided, refusing the use of a wheelchair.

After receiving initial medical care in the rehabilitation unit, he spent several days recovering and reuniting with his family. Finally, he was discharged home, where he was greeted with a heartfelt welcome from relatives, friends, and colleagues.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists kidnapped Siegel from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, along with his wife, Aviva. During the attack, he sustained fractured ribs and a gunshot wound to his hand. Aviva was released after 51 days in captivity, but Siegel remained in captivity for over a year. Throughout this time, Lundbeck employees worked tirelessly to advocate for his release, coordinating closely with his family and other organizations.