OU Israel inaugurates new Jerusalem headquarters as President Herzog praises its role during crisis

OU Israel inaugurated its new headquarters in Jerusalem’s Har Hotzvim on Sunday, marking a major milestone in its mission to support English-speaking olim and at-risk Israeli teens. The event, held under the theme of “Unity and Growth,” was attended by hundreds of supporters, including business leaders, donors, and city officials.

President Isaac Herzog commended OU Israel for its steadfast commitment to Israeli society, particularly during the ongoing national crisis. “OU Israel is entering its new home at a time of crisis in the country. An inauguration is, of course, about more than just walls,” Herzog said. “In OU Israel’s decision to build its new home at this very moment, it declares that the State of Israel, its people, and its future are at the heart of its mission.”

Miniature olive trees

The event featured the participation of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, both of whom received miniature olive trees in recognition of their support for OU Israel’s initiatives. Lion praised the organization’s role in strengthening Jewish life in Israel’s capital, announcing plans to allocate land for a global education center at the city’s entrance. “The city of Yerushalayim is proud to be the center of OU Israel’s activities,” Lion said, according to the organization’s statement. “From Yerushalayim, your blessed work will spread to every corner of the country.”

Davidi emphasized OU Israel’s role in supporting the residents of Sderot, a city heavily impacted by the ongoing conflict. “Your commitment, representing thousands of Jewish communities overseas, to Israel and the city of Sderot symbolizes the shared destiny of Jews worldwide,” he stated, as quoted in the press release. “With God’s help, we will emerge from these difficult times stronger, we will rebuild, and we will triumph.”

The ceremony included a mezuzah affixing led by Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, underscoring OU Israel’s deep-rooted connections to Jewish tradition. A particularly emotional moment came when Chani Shlomo, widow of fallen officer Adir Shlomo, shared how OU Israel had provided support for her son Liav through its teen center in Sderot following his father’s death in the October 7 attacks.

OU Israel Executive Director Rabbi Avi Berman described the event as a turning point for the organization’s mission. “The inauguration of our new headquarters represents a major milestone in implementing our organizational strategy to strengthen our work with at-risk teens and support English-speaking olim in Israel,” he said, according to the organization. “This moment represents more than just our physical growth—it embodies our expanded mission to create positive influence and spread goodness.”

Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, Executive Vice President and COO of OU, framed the move as a shift in the organization’s global focus, explaining that Israel had always been central to OU’s mission. “The Chanukat HaBayit of the OU’s new headquarters in Jerusalem represents a significant strategic shift in our organization’s international trajectory,” he said. “We have been further inspired by the efforts and accomplishments of local leadership, especially since October 7.”

Joseph also announced the appointment of Esti Moskovitz as OU Israel’s Director of Anglo Engagement and Programming, a move aimed at expanding its programs for English-speaking olim and deepening partnerships with communities throughout Israel.

The event underscored OU Israel’s growing impact across the country, with its initiatives now encompassing eight college campuses through the Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus (JLIC), expanded support for teenage olim via NCSY, and increased programming for individuals with disabilities through Yachad. The organization stated that its new headquarters would enable it to expand its focus and enhance its contributions to Israeli society.