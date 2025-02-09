'Wake me up from this nightmare': Keith Siegel's daughter urges deal completion

Former hostage Keith Siegel's daughter, Shiri, slammed the coalition and decision-makers for not doing enough to return the hostages home in a Sunday Instagram post.

"Wake me up from this nightmare," she wrote.

Some 492 days since the October 7 massacre and the kidnapping of the hostages, "we still have 76 brothers and sisters held by Nazis in Gaza. We can bring them home. We must bring them home now," she wrote.

"last night, before I went to sleep, my father spent hours telling us horror stories," she said, explaining the reason for her post.

"The only thing I can do is direct my frustration at my decision-makers—because to Hamas, I don't matter," she wrote. Palestinian Hamas terrorists release Keith Siegel, in Gaza City, February 1, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

"In my nightmare, I live in an amazing country with breathtaking landscapes, good people, and a warm and supportive family. In my country, 76 people were kidnapped by Nazis to a dark and grim place. In the nightmare, there is a possibility to bring them home, but the decision-makers choose not to," she further wrote.

They 'preserve the coalition'

"They choose to continue a war in which hundreds of soldiers are killed; they choose to starve the Nazis and, along with them, the hostages as well. They choose not to bring them back in order to preserve the coalition.

Siegel, who was released from captivity last Saturday, was kidnapped from Kfar Aza on October 7 along with his wife, Aviva, who was released after 51 days in captivity.