Morocco selects Elbit Systems as main weapons supplier

Morocco has shifted to Israel’s Elbit Systems as its main defense partner, signing a contract to purchase 36 Atmos 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, according to a Saturday report from the French newspaper La Tribune.

The decision follows growing tensions between the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) and France’s KNDS, Morocco’s previous main weapons supplier. The dispute stems from repeated technical failures in the Caesar artillery systems, which Morocco ordered in 2020 and partially received in 2022.

According to the report, issues with the system surfaced shortly after the initial delivery.

"Morocco quickly complained to the French group about recurring problems with the artillery systems that were supplied," the article stated. Despite multiple complaints, KNDS's response was considered slow by Rabat, and some of the artillery systems remain non-operational.

Third-largest weapons supplier

With this new agreement, Israel has become Morocco’s third-largest weapons supplier, accounting for 11% of its total arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The deal further strengthens Elbit Systems' footprint in Morocco and reinforces Israel’s role as a strategic defense partner.

The Atmos 2000 system, mounted on a Czech-made 6x6 or 8x8 truck chassis, was chosen for its technical capabilities as well as its commercial benefits. It features a 155 mm cannon, a protected crew compartment for two to six personnel, and a firing range of over 40 km.

Additionally, it includes an integrated electronic system and an automatic loading mechanism aimed at decreasing the crew’s workload.

This defense partnership underscores Morocco’s ongoing adjustment of its military procurement strategy, emphasizing reliability and efficiency in its artillery systems.