Assuta dedicates piano for hostage Alon Ohel's second birthday in Hamas captivity

On Monday, a piano at Assuta Hospital will be dedicated in honor of Alon Ohel on his second birthday in Hamas captivity.

His family is calling on people across Israel to play music throughout the day in tribute to him. Ohel, a gifted pianist and musician, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and has been missing ever since. His family hopes that the melodies played across Israel will send him strength and hope until he returns home.

His mother, Idit, expressed the family’s heartfelt plea: “Alon is a pianist. There are so many pianos across the country—please, today, let everyone play them and send him strength.” She hopes that the music played in his honor will somehow reach him in captivity, helping him hold on to hope and inner strength."

"The family is asking anyone who can, to play a melody for him today—whether at home, in the streets, in concert halls, or on public pianos in hospitals," she concluded.

Before his abduction, Ohel was known for his deep passion for the piano and exceptional musical talent. From an early age, he played both classical and modern pieces, using music as a means of self-expression and connection with the world around him. DJURIC’S COUSIN: Alon Ohel, 22, taken captive at the Supernova festival. (credit: KidnappedFromIsrael.com)

He frequently performed at family gatherings and in various settings with anyone who shared his love for music. His kidnapping cut short a promising musical journey, but his family is determined that his legacy will not be forgotten.

Harsh captivity conditions

Since his abduction, Ohel has been held in Gaza under unknown conditions. His exact situation remains unclear, but reports by medical experts and testimonies from hostages indicate that hostages are being kept in harsh conditions, without access to medical care or contact with the outside world.

Alongside other hostage families, Ohel’s loved ones continue to fight relentlessly for his return, using every available platform to keep his name alive and demand his freedom.