Beyond the headlines: A glimpse into the Israel you won’t read about in the news

What Is Your Response to Reality?

I am writing from the plane, on my way to New York, to meet more of the Jews who were affected by the events of October 7, and who are waking up and changing.

And this is exactly what we see at the beginning of our Torah portion, Parashat Yitro: The whole world heard about the Exodus from Egypt. Everyone talked about it. But there was one person who stood up and did something.

Parashat Yitro begins, “And Yitro, priest of Midian, Moshe’s father-in-law, heard of all that God had done for Moshe and for Israel His people."

Yitro hears about the transition from slavery to freedom, about the new tidings in the world, and he does not remain indifferent. He hears, internalizes, and takes action: "And Yitro, Moshe’s father-in-law, came."

Yitro leaves his home and joins the people of Israel. Released hostages Or Levy (left), Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi (center), and Ohad Ben Ami (right), before (top) and after (bottom) Hamas captivity, February 8, 2025. (credit: Canva, GPO, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Many commentators write about Yitro’s ability to listen. The Torah itself tells how many nations heard about the Exodus from Egypt, how they were astonished and terrified. Millions of people in the Middle East followed the drama. Did it inspire them to change? To do something? No. Only Yitro delved deep to understand what all this meant for him. He not only heard—he changed.

We are bombarded with huge amounts of information competing for our attention every day. Every day, we all hear countless different news items. So much is happening right now. Yitro’s story raises a question: What do we do with what we hear?

The face of absolute evil

"The Lord said to Moshe, ‘Inscribe this as a memorial in the book … that I will surely obliterate the remembrance of Amalek from beneath the heavens … a war for the Lord against Amalek from generation to generation’."

"The Lord said to Moshe, 'Inscribe this as a memorial in the book … that I will surely obliterate the remembrance of Amalek from beneath the heavens … a war for the Lord against Amalek from generation to generation'."

These verses were read in synagogues around the world last Shabbat, and they are an important reminder: Hamas, the embodiment of absolute evil, is not just the enemy of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levi, the captives who returned to Israel last Shabbat. Hamas is not just the enemy of the people of Israel. The Amalek of every generation is the enemy of God. It is the enemy of all that is good and holy in this world. The enemy of life.

Last Shabbat, with the release of the emaciated, frail hostages, we received a small reminder of what happened here on Oct. 7, and what happens every time absolute evil succeeds in fulfilling its plans.

So, what do we do? We must pay close attention to what precedes Amalek’s arrival. In the Torah portion, we read about complaints and disputes among the Jewish people, about a lack of faith, of weariness and weakness. It's amazing when you take note of the verse that precedes the account of Amalek’s attack: "And he called the name of the place Massah and Merivah, because of the strife of the children of Israel, and because they tested the Lord, saying, ‘Is the Lord in our midst or not?’"

Out of strife, confusion, and wondering whether God is with us—Amalek takes the opportunity and attacks. In other words, Amalek’s real enemy is our shared faith, our strength, our resilience. And that's how we fight it.

A dream fulfilled

Sima Hajaj and her husband Yakir, parents of three, had long cherished a dream together—to dedicate a Torah scroll. However, this dream had always seemed unattainable. About three and a half years ago, their lives took a drastic turn when Sima was diagnosed with cancer, thrusting them into a grueling journey of treatments and surgeries. The couple showed profound unity in the face of adversity, each taking charge of different aspects to swiftly find solutions.

During one of their uplifting conversations amidst the trials, they made a commitment to each other that should they overcome the cancer, they would fulfill their longstanding dream of dedicating a Torah scroll. In her darkest moments, Sima found solace and strength by visualizing the Torah procession; she imagined her children dancing, onlookers peering from windows, and the sound of cars honking in celebration. This vision of joy and communal upliftment kept her going.

A year after Sima's diagnosis and following the most intense phase of recovery, the couple hosted a Thanksgiving meal. In a spontaneous gesture during the event, Yakir invited a Torah scribe, Eliyahu Aton, to commence the writing of a Torah scroll. When asked about the dedication of the Torah, Yakir declared it was "For the sake of the living!" That day marked a rebirth for Sima.

After the Torah scroll was completed, an unforeseen opportunity arose when a friend from the community of Talmei Yosef, located seven kilometers from the Gaza border, informed them that their community's Torah scroll had been disqualified and they were in need of a new one. Serendipitously, the Torah, written "for the sake of the living," found a new home at the right time.

The dedication ceremony of the Torah became a profoundly significant event, especially marked by the presence of Sigal Kraunik and her children. Sigal's husband, Arik, the former security officer of Kibbutz Be'eri and one of the first to fall defending others on October 7, imbued the occasion with deep emotional resonance. Thus, a dream shared by two eighteen-year-olds brought light into their lives and to others, two decades later.

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin, Janine Muller Sherr

