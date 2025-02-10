Netanyahu accuses opposition: You wanted me to surrender, where would we be then?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the opposition of wanting to surrender to Hamas in the early stages of the war during a speech given to the Knesset plenum on Monday.

Netanyahu canceled his testimony to the trial against him in order to give the speech, which was reportedly unplanned.

Addressing the opposition, Netanyahu said, "Most of you supported ending the war at a very early stage. What would have happened to us if I had surrendered to you? What situation would we have been in?"

He told the Knesset that he and US President Donald Trump saw "eye to eye" on issues relating to Israel's war goals, including defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.

Netanyahu emphasized that even the previous US administration had pointed the finger at Hamas and highlighted that the deal was quickly achieved after pressure from Trump.

Netanyahu faced a series of interruptions and heckles from Knesset members, including Gilad Kariv, who said, "There they trust you - here they think you're a liar."

Netanyahu also claimed in his speech that security officials had told the war cabinet to assume that Israel may not return all the hostages in captivity in Gaza.

"You tried to prevent this!"

Earlier in the day, Eyal Kalderon, brother of freed hostage Ofer Kalderon, interrupted a speech being given by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to admonish him for blocking hostage deals.

Eyal shouted at Smotrich, saying, "Look at this picture. You tried to prevent this. How are we different if we sacrifice for our brothers? I want a revival."

Smotrich responded by saying, "I think differently. I will not abandon ten million citizens of Israel. Respect our position and respect other opinions. I will not give in to this dangerous populism. If they had listened to me a year ago - all the hostages would already be here."

Smotrich has long been seen as one of the primary voices against a hostage deal within the cabinet; the other, former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, resigned last month over the agreement on a deal.

Smotrich later addressed a possible inquiry into October 7, saying he has no confidence in it and that he also has no confidence in the Supreme Court.

"Half of the people do not trust us, so we need to find a body that the majority of the people trust. There are all kinds of ideas, and they need to be discussed," he said. "You don't run a commission of inquiry in the middle of a war."