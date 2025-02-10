Israel has lost its leverage in the hostage exchange deal - analysis

No one should be surprised at Hamas’s announcement that it is freezing the hostage releases as part of the Gaza deal, citing Israeli violations.

Once the IDF pulled out of the Netzarim Corridor, which splits Gaza City from southern Gaza, effectively splitting the enclave in two, Palestinians who had moved south to avoid the bombings in the north were able to return their homes. The military even partially opened the Rafah crossing, which separates the Gaza Strip from Egypt to the south.

This means Israel no longer has leverage at this stage of the deal. So, why exactly would this be surprising?

It is a test for US President Donald Trump’s administration and for his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Trump announced last week – and reiterated on Sunday – his grand Gaza relocation plan to empty the enclave of Gazans by relocating them to neighboring Arab countries and rebuilding the area from the bottom up.

This drew widespread condemnation, immediately from Hamas and from Arab states, and later from within the Republican Party as well. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds a news conference in Jerusalem in 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The test does not end there. It will also fall on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government, who believed that there is an agreement in place that Hamas signed on to, and so Hamas must fulfill it. Will we now, once again, see pressure on Israel from Washington to “give Hamas a little more?”

An Israeli official comments

An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, “I don’t think Hamas wants to blow up the deal, but it is clear this crisis is meant to test the situation. It is also a message to Trump: If you think there won’t be a phase two and everything will continue as usual – you’re gravely mistaken.”

In Israel, discussions, including about military preparation, have already commenced on how to respond, as everyone sounded threats. The IDF is prepared for the scenario where the deal collapses, but in the Middle East, Monday to Saturday is a long time. So much can happen as Israel weighs its response.

Seventy-six hostages remain in Hamas captivity.