'For every hostage harmed, Israel will take 5% of Gaza,' Smotrich says

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel has full backing from former US President Donald Trump for a policy linking Gaza annexation to harm inflicted on Israeli hostages and reiterated his opposition to drafting Haredim into the IDF while speaking at the Institute for Haredi Strategy and Policy on Monday,

Smotrich argued that Israel should cut off electricity, water, and humanitarian aid to Gaza while warning Hamas that “every hostage who is harmed” would result in Israel applying sovereignty over “5% of Gaza.” He reiterated, “We have full backing” for this policy, citing Trump’s support.

Smotrich suggested that Hamas be presented with a clear ultimatum: “Once the war resumes, all the released terrorists must be re-arrested. This would take very little time, and a very simple message must be conveyed: for every hostage harmed, on that same day, we will apply sovereignty over 5% of Gaza. Another hostage, another 5%, and we have full backing from President Trump on this matter.”

Rejecting any halt to the war, he emphasized, “There is currently a debate about whether the war can be stopped. The war cannot be stopped just before the complete destruction of Hamas.”

Meanwhile, security officials said that they are preparing for the possible re-entry of the IDF into Gaza. “At the same time,” they noted, “the IDF today has the capabilities, knowledge, experience, and understanding that, given an order from the political leadership, it can within hours capture parts of Gaza, including re-securing the northern Gaza area, the Netzarim corridor, and maneuvering in the southern part, including Khan Yunis.” IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“Nothing pains our enemies more than land. They only understand force. They don’t care about tens of thousands of casualties and destroyed buildings—that’s what needs to be done," Smotrich continued.

"Issue an ultimatum, completely halt the absurdity of humanitarian aid, electricity, and water. Gather all Gaza residents into one area, maintain minimal control, and remove them to a different future.”

Hamas's psychological terror and Israel's plight

Discussing the recent hostage deal, he criticized the country’s vulnerability during negotiations: “During the deal period, the entire country was in distress every time Hamas’s military wing spokesperson said something. A sovereign, normal, life-seeking state responsible for the health and security—both physical and mental—of its citizens cannot live like this. Do you think anyone in the Gaza border communities can live long-term under a threat where every statement, every piece of intelligence, every doubt immediately raises the alert level and cancels events? Can anyone live like that?”

He reiterated Israel’s war objectives, saying, “We defined the war objectives on the night of October 7—the complete destruction of Hamas, politically and governmentally, and ensuring that there is no threat from Gaza toward Israeli citizens. We cannot live with such a threat just a stone’s throw from our communities. What has been done is a grave mistake.”

In conclusion, he declared, “Gaza will once again become part of the State of Israel because it is our land, and that is the only way to ensure the safety and security of Israel’s citizens.”