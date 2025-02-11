New medical school to be established at the Weizmann Institute of Science

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, the Israeli Council for Higher Education has approved the Weizmann Institute of Science’s plan to establish a new medical school named after Aaron and Miriam Gutwirth. The school will train 40 physician-scientists annually in an ambitious and unique program.

Applicants with a bachelor’s degree or advanced academic qualifications will be eligible to enroll. Upon completing their studies, graduates will become physician-scientists, allowing them to choose between clinical medicine or medical research.

The initiative to establish the new medical school was conceived several years ago in response to the escalating crisis in Israel’s healthcare system, which stems, among other reasons, from a declining number of doctors relative to the growing population.

Recognizing this crisis, Allied Group, one of Israel’s largest, oldest, and most stable investment firms, took action under the leadership of its chairman, Professor Itzhak Swary. Allied is widely known in Israel for its investments in numerous sectors, including automotive, infrastructure, logistics, water, commercial real estate, retail, insurance, and pensions. Among the companies affiliated with Allied Group are Champion Motors, Negev Ecology, Palgey Maim, Metropolis, Hof Hatchelet, Auto Deal, Maman, UPS, Newpan, A.L.M., Menora Mivtachim Group, and many more.

Allied approached the Weizmann Institute of Science, one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions, to establish a medical school under its academic auspices. The Weizmann Institute’s president, Professor Alon Chen, accepted the challenge, committing the institute to leading this national mission.

Together, the two organizations set forth a bold and exceptional goal to train physician-scientists who will lead the next generation of healthcare in Israel, combining high-quality medical care for the country’s citizens with groundbreaking research and innovation that could revolutionize global medicine.

To realize this project, Allied Group, through its philanthropic arm – the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Foundation – donated NIS 400 million to the Weizmann Institute. This is one of the largest and most unusual donations ever made in Israel, as it comes directly from the business group’s profits, which encompass dozens of companies in Israel. The trustees of Allied did not hesitate upon realizing the substantial amount required to ensure the school’s establishment and operation.

The donation will fund the construction and operation of the new medical school which will bear the names of Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth. Each year, the school will train 40 Israeli students; over seven years, 280 physician-scientists will be educated in a full-scale academic program.

Eligible applicants must already hold a bachelor’s or advanced degree in another field. Upon graduation, students will receive an MD-PhD degree, enabling them to engage in both research at the Weizmann Institute and medical practice at hospitals, including Sheba (Tel Hashomer), Ichilov, and Clalit Health Services hospitals, while providing medical services to the public.

“Educating and training the next generation of physician-scientists reflects the vision of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which seeks to harness the power of science for the benefit of humanity,” said Professor Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The physician-scientist will solve problems for patients and healthcare systems using research tools, scientific thinking, and challenging existing conventions. The medical school at Weizmann will significantly contribute to the revolution of personalized medicine in Israel, leveraging our capabilities and resources while providing the health system, academia, and the biomedical industry with top-tier scientists for the future.”

Thanks to Allied Group’s donation, students in the program will not be required to pay tuition fees, and they will receive a monthly living stipend worth several thousand shekels throughout their studies. This ensures that financial barriers will not prevent the most talented and capable individuals from applying and being accepted into the program.

Allied Group’s chairman, Professor Itzhak Swary, congratulated the Weizmann Institute on receiving approval from the Council for Higher Education and added: “Allied was founded over half a century ago, and its establishment in the Israeli economy has exceeded expectations."

"At this time, we must give back to the State of Israel and its citizens. In light of the vision of its founders, the needs of the economy and society, and our strong desire to contribute to Israel’s development, the trustees and managers of the group have decided to initiate and promote large-scale national projects that the country urgently requires.

“The first of these initiatives is the establishment of the medical school at the Weizmann Institute, with the goal of transforming the future of Israeli medicine. We aim to leverage the institute’s research infrastructure and data resources to revolutionize medicine both in Israel and globally."

"Looking ahead, I hope that the integration of business entities in the development of the economy will continue to grow. This initiative aligns with our values and corporate culture, particularly regarding our employees and society. We firmly believe that this endeavor will fulfill its purpose and meet expectations. It is precisely in these challenging times for Israel that we are determined and full of faith that we will continue to lead further national initiatives to strengthen and develop the Israeli economy in the spirit of Allied’s founders and trustees.”