Jordanian Bar Association deputy head proudly stomps on Israeli flag

The deputy head of the Jordanian Bar Association, Walid al-Adwan, posted a picture on Saturday of himself stepping on the Israeli flag outside the Association's building.

Adwan posted the picture along with the caption, "Completed, based on the resolution of the Bar Association. We are not honored by the presence of this flag in our union... but it must be trampled upon by everyone who enters our union that is against normalization..."

Foreign Ministry condemnation

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the post on Wednesday, calling it an act of incitement, "not in keeping with the spirit of the peace agreement between the countries."

"Israel expects the Jordanian government to condemn the incident and take steps to prevent the recurrence of such acts."

"The lack of condemnation by the Jordanian authorities of the incident is concerning, as such expressions of hatred may damage relations of trust and cooperation between the countries, and may even, as recent incidents on the shared border have demonstrated, lead to violence against Israeli citizens."