Gov't approves Eyal Zamir as next IDF chief to replace Herzi Halevi

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that the government vetting committee led by former chief justice Asher Grunis has approved Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir will replace IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Although usually, the vetting committee process is a mere technicality to ensure there are unforeseen legal problems with top government appointees, occasionally, the process has uncovered a new legal problem and derailed a candidacy.

Now, the cabinet is expected to give its final approval to Zamir immediately.

Zamir's choice was made public earlier in February.

Besides having the number one non-political role at the Defense Ministry, which has put him in control of much of Israel’s international defense relations and force buildup over the last two years, Zamir has been deputy IDF chief, Southern Command chief, and military secretary of the prime minister, three of the most prominent positions in the IDF high command. IDF CHIEF OF STAFF Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi attends a state ceremony in October marking the first anniversary of the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Zamir came a close second to Halevi in the race for IDF chief in January 2023, but that pick was made by then-defense minister Benny Gantz toward the end of an 18-month period when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was out of power.

This time, Zamir beat out outgoing IDF Deputy Chief Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, who may be the lead candidate to replace Zamir after his term ends, and Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, who recently retired but could also be called back at some point to become IDF deputy chief or fill another key role.

Longstanding calls for Zamir to replace Halevi

Already back in December, there were not only larger calls for Halevi to step down but specifically for Zamir to replace him, both from political officials and senior defense officials.

“Fourteen months have passed... the IDF chief needs to take the decision [to resign] relatively soon, and it needs to be a rapid process to replace him because of the continuing war and because of the broader situation,” senior defense officials told The Jerusalem Post in December.

They added that “The October 7 probes must be published soon... and there must be a proper transition period” to allow the incoming chief to get used to the role before Halevi leaves, even if the process will need to be shorter than the several months normally allocated for the transition. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

They also cited Zamir’s current role as the top non-political official of the Defense Ministry, his former role as deputy IDF chief, his experience in a range of other top military roles, and the fact that he managed to work as Netanyahu’s military secretary without becoming enveloped politically.

Possibly the only issue that could have derailed Zamir was the fact that he was also a Southern Command chief, which could allow some to try to tar him with the October 7 failure. However, Zamir was in that role from 2015 to 2018 – five years before the Hamas invasion – and with the three other commanders who successively filled the position, separating him from the failure.

Sources further noted that when Zamir finished his term as deputy IDF chief, he warned that the military was too small to handle its full defense roles and that the infantry was too small within the military.

Sources said, “We saw parts of this and the results on October 7,” when only 600 soldiers were guarding the border with Gaza from an onslaught of 6,000 Hamas and other terrorist invaders.

Zamir is somewhat unusual for an IDF chief given that his earlier military background is more in tank command than in traditional paratrooper and special forces infantry units, but his top posts in the later years of his resume made him a favorite from the start of the race.