Sharon Edri’s family fights to prevent release of Hamas terrorist in ceasefire deal

The family of slain IDF soldier Sharon Edri, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996, is ready to fight the possible release of a convicted Hamas terrorist serving several life terms for Edri’s murder and other crimes. Edri’s family says they saw reports in Palestinian media outlets that Jamal Al-Hur is currently being considered for release in the current ceasefire hostage deal, where hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are being exchanged for hostages in Gaza.

"I’m happy the families get to hold their loved ones again, and I can’t help myself from tearing up when they embrace each other,” said Jonathan Karten, Sharon Edri's nephew. “I think of my family and the moment they could’ve had as well.”

Edri’s family never had that reunion; instead, they searched seven months for him after he was abducted, ultimately leading to the discovery of his body and for officials to uncover the egregious acts of violence the Tzurif terror cell in the West Bank was sponsoring.

IDF Staff Sergeant Edri, then 20 years old, went missing on September 9, 1996, after hitchhiking home from an army hospital where he was getting treatment. Three terrorists from the village of Tzurif disguised as Haredi men kidnapped and shot him in the head. Seven months later, Edri’s body was found buried in the village of Tzurif, less than 4 kilometers away from where some of his family members lived.

“They cut him in half and they buried him in two places in Tzurif”, said Karten, who was 1.5 years old at the time of his uncle’s murder. “We found his remains with his [solar] watch and kippah, so we knew the exact time of burial, and we knew it was his body because the bottom still had dog tags in his boots.” Sharon Edri with family. (credit: Courtesy)

Edri's killer released in Gilad Schalit deal

Edri’s murder grasped the nation and, eventually, officials – marking a turning point for the country, as similar kidnappings of soldiers began to happen more frequently and the terroristic attacks became more vicious. It took the government months to even acknowledge that Edri was not only kidnapped but was a victim of terrorism. Hundreds of people gathered at Edri’s funeral, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was quoted in a 1997 The Jerusalem Post article saying he and other officials were working to “put an end to the calamities of terror” and “we are fighting and will continue to fight until we apprehend and punish the last of those murderers”.

In 1998, the military court in Lod handed down five life terms each to two members of the Tzurif terror cell, Adbel a-Rahman Ghaniman and Jamal Al-Hor, for a slew of drive-by shootings, blowing up the Apropo Cafe in Tel Aviv — which killed three women and injured dozens of people, and the murder of IDF Staff Sergeant Sharon Edri, according to an article from the Post. They also both told the court in 1998 that they did not regret the acts they committed.

Another member of the Tzurif terror cell, Ibrahim Abdallah Ranimat, is also serving a life sentence for his role in a slew of terror attacks in the 1990s, including the kidnapping and murder of Edri.

But Netanyahu’s words came to have little meaning for the family when Ghanimat was deported and released from Israeli prison under the Gilad Schalit deal in 2011. According to a report in the Times of Israel, Ghanimat later went on to sponsor and plan the June 12, 2014 abduction of three Israeli teenagers — Gilad Shaar, Naftali Fraenkel, and Eyal Yifrach — who were hitchhiking in the West Bank when they were kidnapped and murdered. Their bodies were buried near the village of Halhul.

“Had justice been given in my uncle’s case, the families of Gilad, Naftali, and Eyal would not have been in the same situation. We could have avoided their horror somehow,” said Karten. “We’re just repeating history, and I don’t know whose family is going to be the next victim.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Karten worries about the price innocent Israelis might have to pay in the future if his uncle’s other murderer, Al-Hor, is released in this current ceasefire hostage deal with Hamas. Nearly 763 people have been released in the first five waves of the deal’s first phase, and dozens of prisoners released so far were serving life sentences in Israeli prisons for orchestrating bombings and shootings that murdered Israelis and other forms of violence that led to life sentences.

“I know that all we’re doing is kicking a can down the road, doing a band-aid solution because, in 10 years' time, we’ll find ourselves in the same situation. We’re giving them their next Sinwar,” said Karten. Yayaha Sinwar, who was serving four life sentences in Israeli prison, was also released in Gilad Shalit deal. His release led to the years of planning for the October 7 massacre, as it is said he was the mastermind behind it.

In exchange for Hamas terrorists, the lives of 16 Israeli hostages were spared in this ceasefire deal when they were released from gut-wrenching conditions after nearly 500 days in Hamas captivity after they were kidnapped on October 7. Their testimonies reveal the physical, mental, and psychological abuse they endured for months. Recently released hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami, who were handed over emaciated and extremely malnourished, revealed the horrors of Hamas captivity and mistreatment in a different capacity than what was seen before.

“It’s this game they’re making us play against each other,” Karten said, referring to Hamas, which he says is constantly pinning Israeli family's pain against each other and forcing them to relive traumas.

“I saw videos of my family before and after, and the light that was there, the very happy-go-lucky family, was missing an uncle,” he said.

Karten explains the agony and years of ongoing trauma his family endured after the murder of his uncle. He says he missed out on a lifetime of mentorship and memories, knowing he will never get the time back. Although Edri is no longer here, Karten says his life was shaped by him.

“Because of him, I decided to serve in the military. Because of him, I decided to live in Israel,” he said. “We want to make sure every family receives their justice so this doesn’t happen again.”