Reviving the Negev and Galilee, Ayalim is building Israel’s future

In 2002, two young Israeli men, fresh out of military service, made a radical decision. Instead of spending their discharge grants on travel or university, Matan Dahan and Danny Gliksberg pooled their money to buy two mobile homes.

They placed them in Ashalim, a remote area in the Negev, and founded what would become the Ayalim Association—a movement dedicated to revitalizing Israel’s southern and northern periphery. Named in memory of Eyal and Yael Sorek, Ayalim embodies the pioneering Zionist spirit, breathing new life into the Negev and Galilee.

Now, under the leadership of CEO Sigal Barzelay, Ayalim is looking to expand its impact even further. Barzelay joined Ayalim as CEO on April 1, 2024, bringing with her years of experience in business development and urban planning in Acre.

However, the devastating events of October 7 compelled her to take on a more significant challenge. “I felt that I needed to take on something bigger and more meaningful,” Barzelay says. “Ayalim is at the center of social action in Israel, and I knew this was where I needed to be.”

Today, Ayalim operates 22 student villages and alumni communities, engaging 1,300 young Israelis annually. Through subsidized housing, scholarships, and extensive community service—totaling over 216,000 volunteer hours annually—the organization has become a driving force for change. Ayalim's student village in Sderot: Creates lasting bonds. (Credit: Yahel Batito)

Ayalim’s mission is rooted in three pillars: student villages, settlement groups, and cultural initiatives. These elements create vibrant, sustainable communities in often overlooked regions. “Our villages stretch from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, all in places where we are needed the most,” Barzelay explains.

"We provide young people with housing, employment, and social engagement, making the periphery a viable and attractive place to live.” One of Ayalim’s most immediate challenges has been re-establishing its student village in Kiryat Shmona, which was evacuated during the recent war.

The village, which is now reopening, symbolizes resilience and renewal. “Our students do scholarship-based volunteer work all over the country, but right now, Kiryat Shmona needs them the most,” Barzelay says. “They’re helping in schools, community centers, and even in rebuilding public gardens. These community projects are crucial.” Every donation goes into rebuilding, supporting students, and creating sustainable communities. (Credit: Ayalim Association)

To kickstart the return, Ayalim is launching a new student village in Kiryat Shmona, with 35 students moving in by March 1. “This is just the beginning,” Barzelay notes. “We see ourselves as pioneers, showing that life can return to normal. When young people come back, the energy shifts—there are social gatherings, a renewed spirit.

"During Hanukkah, we brought 70 volunteers to Kiryat Shmona to restore the welfare department. They spent two days painting and renovating the offices. It was surreal—walking through empty streets was heartbreaking, but at the same time, it was a symbol of hope."

The organization used the experience its members gained from their work in Sderot, where their student village was damaged by rocket fire and left empty for months. “No one wanted to return at first,” Barzelay recalls. “But today, it’s full, with a waiting list. This is how life returns—you bring people back, and everything follows.”

Ayalim’s model involves more than affordable housing; it also involves building real connections between students and residents. “Our work isn’t just about creating student communities,” Barzelay says. “We integrate young people into local life. Every event we hold is open to all young people in the area. The response has been overwhelming.”

One recent example is the renovation of apartment building entrances in Sderot. “Our students fixed up eight different entrances—each serving eight families,” Barzelay explains. “The residents got involved, and suddenly, they weren’t just recipients of help—they were part of the project. It creates bonds that last beyond the students’ time in the village.”

Another initiative is taking place in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where a team of pre-military volunteers has been restoring gardens and rebuilding structures. “These young people have been working since September, and they’ve built deep connections with the residents,” Barzelay says. “One woman told me that a student looked around and said, ‘Wow, Kfar Aza is such a great place.’ She started crying. She couldn’t believe someone could see it that way after what had happened. But it gave her hope.”

While many students initially come to Ayalim villages for their studies, the organization hopes to keep them in the periphery for the long term. “It’s still too early to say definitively,” Barzelay laughs, “but we do everything we can to encourage them to stay. We form settlement groups—clusters of friends who decide to continue living in the area after graduation. It’s easier to make that choice as a group.”

Looking to the future, the organization also plans to create transitional housing for graduates. “A student who just finished their degree isn’t always ready to commit to permanent settlement,” Barzelay explains. “We want to create attractive housing options so they stay longer. The more time they spend here, the more likely they are to put down roots.”

Despite its successes, Ayalim relies heavily on philanthropy to sustain and expand its work. “Everything we do depends on donations,” Barzelay says. “For example, right now, we’re bringing 35 students to Kiryat Shmona. If we raise more funds, we could bring 70 or even 100.

"Government support and funding from organizations like Mifal HaPais help, but it’s not enough.” She emphasizes that every dollar goes directly to action. “We don’t use donations to expand our staff. It all goes straight into projects—into rebuilding, supporting students, and creating sustainable communities.”

As Ayalim grows, its focus remains clear: bringing young energy to places that need it most. “Our goal is to keep expanding,” Barzelay says. “Today, I was in Shlomi, where we’re setting up a new village with the support of Mayor Gabi Ne’eman. In Kiryat Shmona, we’re expanding significantly. This is the vision—to give students a meaningful connection to these areas during their studies, making them want to stay.”

“The Negev and Galilee make up 80% of Israel’s land, yet less than 30% of the population lives there,” Barzelay continues, emphasizing Ayalim’s firm belief that settling the Negev and Galilee is crucial to the future of the Zionist movement.

“That’s a balance we aim to change. When you walk through our villages, you see Zionism in action. You hear students talking about Zionism and Judaism, engaging in settlement. It’s incredible.” The organization also continues to invest in cultural initiatives. “Our community centers are non-profit,” Barzelay explains.

“We bring cultural events to the periphery, making sure these regions are not just places to live but places to thrive. With over two decades of success behind it, Ayalim’s ambitious plans for the future, and the dedication of students, volunteers, and leaders like Barzelay, the Negev and Galilee are not just surviving—they’re thriving.

This article was written in collaboration with the Ayalim Association.