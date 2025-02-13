Car with hostage sticker: Police set to file indictment against driver of Levontin terrorist

Israel Police filed a plaintiff's statement ahead of filing an indictment against an east Jerusalem resident suspected of transporting the terrorist who committed the terror attack in Tel Aviv's Levontin Street in January.

The suspect transported the terrorist, a resident of Tulkarm in the West Bank, in a vehicle while knowing that he was residing in Israel illegally.

The police further noted that the driver had appended a sticker in support of the hostages held in Gaza captivity to the car to render it less suspect.

Police officers managed to identify the route he drove in, the police stated, adding that the driver's arrest had been prolonged ahead of an indictment being filed against him. Knife used in stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv, January 18, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Levontin stabbing

On January 18, a knife-wielding terrorist wounded several people on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv’s Florentine neighborhood.

The attacker was shot dead at the scene by a citizen with a licensed weapon.

Corinne Baum and Darcie Grunblatt contributed to this report.