Yair Golan: PMO ties to Qatar raise treason suspicions

Democrats party chairman and former deputy IDF chief of staff Yair Golan said in a press conference on Thursday in Tel Aviv that "there is a suspicion of betrayal in the Prime Minister's Office that must be investigated."

Golan’s comments came in the wake of a report on Channel 12 on Tuesday that Eli Feldstein - a member of the prime minister’s media team who is currently under house arrest for leaking classified documents to a German newspaper – had provided public relations services to Qataris while working in the PMO.

This joined a November report in Haaretz that two other members of the media team, Yonatan Urich and Srulik Einhorn, provided public relations services to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"The recent revelation is not another failure, it is not another corruption event or political scandal, and it is not a misjudgment – it is allegedly evidence of a business, financial, and personal connection between the Prime Minister's Office and an enemy state before and during the war," Golan said.

"Netanyahu's closest advisors – people from the most important office in the State of Israel – allegedly received payments, maintained connections, and did business with the country that funded Hamas, a country whose leader sees Sheikh Qaradawi, a declared antisemite and prominent Israel-hater, as its spiritual teacher," Golan added. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the courtroom at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv, before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, February 12, 2025. (credit: Yair Sagi/POOL)

Golan called on the head of the Shin Bet and the Attorney General to launch a criminal investigation for treason.

"In the past year and a half, we have demanded courage from our fighters to go into battle and defend Israel's security. Now that same courage is required of us – public leaders and gatekeepers – the courage to fight for the country from within," he said.

Calling on the Shin Bet and Attorney General to investigate

"I call on the head of the Shin Bet and the Attorney General: Do not fear ... and do not hesitate. Investigate this serious affair to the end," he continued.

Golan added, “To all the members of the political system - my friends in the opposition, to all the party leaders: we must understand the significance of this event and this difficult moment. This is not a matter of opposition or coalition. This is not just another political confrontation.

"This is a clear and present danger to Israel's security. We all must stand on the side of security. Defending the lives of the hostages, soldiers, and citizens of Israel. This is our first duty, and it is our highest responsibility," he concluded.