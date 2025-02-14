Are DEI changes coming to Israel? - interview

Israel is often influenced by trends in the US - and when it comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), this may be no different.

As US President Donald Trump attacked DEI programs immediately after taking office, Israeli CEO Inbal Horesh noted that in Israel—unlike the US— there are no mandatory DEI regulations and the eventual impact will be modified to fit local norms.

Horesh, the CEO of Gifthead—a Tel Aviv-based growth booster for startups—said factors that influence DEI in Israel include the military, diverse religious communities, and war and political instability.

“In Israel, the military serves as the individual's "first employer" and plays a major role in shaping the job market,” she said. “The more proactive steps the military takes to integrate minorities and women into all roles, the greater the reduction in workplace gaps. DEI will then naturally flourish through personal acquaintance and networking.”

The market size of Israel is another factor, Horesh said, and there is "always some form of connection through mutual acquaintances."

“Therefore, regulations and policies aren't as strong as personal opinions and biases,” she said. “The main concern regarding DEI changes in the US is their effect on public attitudes. If, for instance, the benefits of integrating women into the workforce are no longer a prominent topic in the US, the same trend may follow in Israel. This decline in public awareness could result in a weaker effort to promote female presence in fields lacking representation.”

Trump's anti-DEI push

In January, Trump issued a series of executive orders to end DEI programs, which attempt to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people and other traditionally underrepresented groups.

The Trump administration also instructed US federal government departments and agencies to dismantle all DEI programs. In a memorandum, the Office of Personnel Management said they had to inform employees in any government offices or units focused exclusively on DEI that their programs will be shut down and the employees will be placed on leave.

In the US, Jews can be overlooked in DEI initiatives, and when asked if changes to policy will impact American Jews, Horesh commented, “The question is whether Jews in the US truly need a tailored policy. If a community is able to successfully integrate into the job market, regulatory intervention may not be necessary. Policies are important when there is an actual need for them, but not every group requires specific regulations.”

Horesh said in Israel, gender pay gaps, underrepresentation, and unequal opportunities in the workforce—including in the high-tech sector—continue to be significant issues.

“The root of the issue is established well before the job market, with its early signs emerging in the education system (the most powerful tool for fostering true DEI) and in public sector representation,” she said. “As a leading and innovative economic force, the high-tech industry must actively push for change.”

One goal, Horesh said, is to make diversity and inclusion “an inherent part of society and economy,” so that external intervention is not necessary.

“These days, we [at Gifthead] are working on a new initiative aimed at advancing diversity and inclusion in the Israeli high-tech sector from the ground up, regardless of regulation,” she said. “We believe that in Israel - industry shapes policy, not the other way around. That's why, despite the changes happening in the US, we remain committed to advancing DEI.”

The Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, together with the Israeli Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Tel Aviv University, began publishing an Occupational Diversity Index in 2016. The index covers groups including women, Arabs, Ethiopians, ultra-Orthodox, and people aged 45 and over, and helps to show a snapshot of the inequality in the representation in the private and public workplace and the wages of the researched groups.

DEI does not only have research-backed economic value, but it is also a vital social tool, Horesh said.

“It introduces humanistic values, shapes new perceptions, and transforms outdated social structures through economic order,” she said. “Forgoing DEI would lead to a job market governed by ‘survival of the fittest.’ But will this form of economy really make us a healthier, more stable society?”