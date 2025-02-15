How hormones mask the hidden trauma in returning hostages

Despite enduring months of starvation, malnutrition, isolation, and severe torture, returning hostages often appear outwardly healthy and happy.

This deceptive appearance is driven by physiological processes that accelerate heart rate, stimulate the body, and create a temporary sense of euphoria before their release.

Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov, and Iair Horn spent nearly 500 days in captivity. Despite horrific torture, prolonged starvation, and extreme isolation, they appear in good health – smiling, walking, and engaging with others. This raises an important question: how can individuals who have suffered prolonged abuse seem so energetic and happy?

The answer lies in the body’s hormonal response during the final days leading up to their release. Released hostage Sagui Dekel Chen reunites with his wife Avital after 498 days in Hamas captivity. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The power of hormones in captivity and release

During emotionally intense events like being freed from captivity, the body releases hormones that affect mood and energy. Adrenaline, produced by the adrenal glands, prepares the body for action by raising heart rate, increasing blood pressure, and improving blood flow to muscles.

An adrenaline surge creates temporary strength, alertness, and energy, though the effect is short-lived. Dopamine, a neurotransmitter produced in the brainstem, generates feelings of satisfaction and pleasure during moments of joy. For hostages, this dopamine rush creates a brief euphoria, making them appear happy and optimistic. However, once dopamine levels drop, fatigue and even depression can quickly set in.

Serotonin, which regulates mood, sleep, and appetite, also spikes upon release, giving a temporary sense of calm and confidence. After months of low serotonin due to stress, this sudden rise can give a false impression of emotional stability without guaranteeing long-term well-being.

Cortisol, a key stress hormone, is produced in response to long-term distress, affecting immune function, blood pressure, blood sugar, and metabolism. Hostages endure high cortisol levels during captivity. When released, cortisol levels drop sharply, often leading to extreme fatigue and immune system issues.

Hidden tolls of captivity

The visible energy and smiles of returning hostages can mask the severe physical damage caused by prolonged captivity. Starvation leads to significant muscle and fat loss, protein depletion, and metabolic breakdown as the body consumes muscle for energy. Malnutrition weakens immune systems, making hostages vulnerable to infections. Severe deficiencies in minerals like potassium and magnesium can cause cardiac arrhythmias and organ failure.

Rapid refeeding after captivity can cause refeeding syndrome, a life-threatening condition resulting from sudden electrolyte imbalances, potentially leading to brain swelling, heart failure, and digestive issues.

Psychological and neurological effects are equally severe. Many hostages suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which causes flashbacks, anxiety, and social withdrawal. Long-term nutritional deficiencies also impair brain function, leading to memory loss, poor decision-making, and mood instability due to a lack of essential B vitamins.

The road to recovery

Recovery for former hostages requires gradual, closely monitored rehabilitation. Nutritional recovery involves balanced diets rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, with regular blood tests to prevent dangerous side effects. Psychological support is equally vital, helping hostages cope with long-term emotional trauma.

While returning hostages may appear healthy and energized, their bodies have endured severe trauma, including muscle loss, immune suppression, and organ damage. Long-term medical care and psychological support are essential. Only time will reveal the full extent of the damage and the path to complete recovery.

For now, we hold onto hope for their healing and the safe return of all hostages still held by Hamas.