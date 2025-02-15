Iair Horn knows his brother is a hostage, they met in Gaza once, his mother says

Ruth Strom, the mother of recently released hostage Iair Horn, spoke with Kan News on Saturday and told them Iair knows that his brother, Eitan Horn, is also a hostage.

"They met sometime in a hurry," she explained. "We haven't spoken about him yet." According to Strom, Iair spent most of the time in the tunnels.

She explained that the moment he stepped out of the Red Cross vehicle in Gaza, she was happy to see him standing on his feet and looking around. "That means he was in charge. For me, that's everything. That's the greatest joy."

"He was very happy to see his brother, Amos, and myself there," she said, talking about meeting Iair at the Re'im base.

She also explained how Iair didn't want to talk much but that he would once he wanted to. Iair Horn sends message to brother Eitan Horn, who remains in Hamas captivity, February 15, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Where were they being held in Gaza?

Sagui Dekel-Chen, Horn, and Alexander Sasha Troufanov were all held in Khan Yunis in the tunnels up until very recently, when they were moved to apartments above ground.

According to Kan, Dekel-Chen was held in a hospital until the start of the first hostage release in November 2023. He was held there with other hostages, including Itzik Elgarat, 69, whose life was in danger.