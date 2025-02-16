IDF chief Halevi to fly to US for first and only visit of term

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi is flying to the US on Monday for a three-day trip, the only of his term to America.

Typically, the IDF chief visits Washington, DC, more often than Halevi did.

However, he only took office in January 2023 and, by March 2023, was facing the judicial overhaul crisis, a significant operation with Gaza on May 9-13, 2023, and a significant operation with Jenin in July 2023.

Also, the IDF chief is often likely to visit the US more in the second or later years of his term, and by October 2023, Halevi was swamped with managing the Hamas invasion and fighting on many other fronts.

The fact that he has never visited as IDF chief also explains why Halevi's trip is a full three days, whereas typically, such a trip might only be one or two days. Current IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi with incoming IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir. (credit: IDF)

Multiple top US military officials have met with Halevi in Israel

In contrast, the various CENTCOM chiefs and top officials, US joint chairmans, and US Defense Secretary all visited Israel and Halevi numerous times, given the war situation.

Halevi will meet with top Pentagon and CENTCOM officials.

He will also meet with some American Jewish officials.

There was no mention of Halevi meeting with US President Donald Trump.