October 7 was 'historic success', Hamas official says at Al Jazeera forum

A senior Hamas official called October 7 a "historic success" at a forum organized by Qatari-based news outlet Al Jazeera on Sunday, Israeli media reported early Monday morning.

"October 7 is a historic success in which hundreds of people managed to destroy and dismantle the IDF's Gaza Division," Osama Hamdan said, distancing himself from the current situation in Gaza. "Hamas's victory is an opportunity in that Israel's defeat is possible and also a challenge - is there readiness and seriousness for such a battle?"

He also stated at the forum that Hamas did not ask Hezbollah for help in the war, but former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah offered military assistance.

Hamdan also presented a photo of a situation in which the IDF was beaten by Hamas and said that the photo was proof that Israel could be attacked whenever Hamas wanted.

When asked if Hamas would agree to share power with any of the other terror groups within the Gaza Strip, Hamdan replied with a firm no. Members of Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Hamas to hand Gaza over to PA

Hamas expressed that they would be ready to hand the Gaza Strip over to the Palestinian Authority, sources told Sky News Arabic in a Sunday night report.

The sources reportedly explained that Hamas said that any of their government employees would be "re-absorbed into the new administration. Or that they would retire, with a guarantee that their salaries be paid."

Further, the sources said in the report that Hamas's alleged decision comes "after significant Egyptian pressure on the Hamas delegation that visited Cairo."

Israel will send a working-group delegation to Cairo on Monday to hold talks on the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, the Prime Minister’s Office disclosed on Sunday.