Hamas linked to UNRWA, aid went straight to leaders, recordings reveal - report

The humanitarian aid that entered the Gaza Strip at the beginning of 2024 reached Hamas leaders instead of Gaza citizens, according to recordings of communications between Hamas operatives revealed by Channel 12 on Sunday.

Israel presented the recordings to the US, Channel 12 claimed; however, the Biden administration was adamant that 250 trucks of aid enter Gaza on a daily basis.

The recordings further revealed the close connection between Hamas and The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In one instance, an operative could be heard saying, "At the moment, monitoring is underway, and we will receive updates. There are definitely injured among them. Some of them are UNRWA employees. Two of them are police officers."

According to the report, the junior Hamas operatives complained that the aid was not reaching them.

According to the report, the operatives who complained were told that other operatives had attacked their wives in a Rafah mosque in response.

"They enter the women's room and beat them," the reports noted. "We will redeem our people with our soul and our blood," the operatives could be heard saying, according to Channel 12.

"The leadership is not involved in the matter and has been following it from the very beginning," came one response to the incident.

Criticism of Hamas leadership

"Aamer, spare me these stories that the leadership wasn’t following. Pray that we disperse before we are brought to the south. I swear to you, we will tear you apart. Tell the leadership in Khan Yunis as well. We will tear you apart. You only care about yourselves. There is no leadership."

"All the leadership in Khan Yunis should cover their heads because they are not men. They enter the women's rooms and beat them inside the room. Everyone needs to understand that our honor is more precious than our lives. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Our blood is worthless when it comes to our honor. Despite everything we are going through, this is what burned us from within. The war is one thing, the war and the rockets and nothing else scares us. Until this issue. This is what killed us. Our honor," the operative said.