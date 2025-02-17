Sixty percent of Israelis oppose Palestinian Authority role in Gaza, survey finds

Sixty percent of Israelis oppose integrating the Palestinian Authority (PA) into a future arrangement in Gaza, with 56% of Israeli Arabs sharing this opposition, according to a new survey conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).

The poll, conducted among a representative sample of over 700 Jewish and Arab Israelis aged 18-65, revealed that 62% of respondents are concerned about an October 7-style attack originating from the West Bank. The fear is more pronounced among Jewish respondents, with 68% expressing concern, compared to only 25% of Arab respondents.

The findings reflect a significant shift in public opinion regarding a potential Palestinian state. According to the survey, 67% of Israelis oppose establishing a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. Opposition is higher among Jewish respondents, at 75%, while 42% of Arab respondents support the establishment of a Palestinian state without conditions—a 10% increase from a previous survey.

“The Israeli public is very clear about what it expects from Israel’s leadership when considering 'the day after' the war in Gaza,” the survey report stated. Palestinian Authority security forces operate in Jenin, in the West Bank, December 16, 2024 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Even the prospect of normalization with Saudi Arabia has not swayed Israeli opinion. The survey shows that opposition to a Palestinian state remains above 60%, even if normalization with Riyadh is offered as an incentive.

The possibility of Hamas retaining any control in Gaza, whether as a civil or military body, was overwhelmingly rejected by survey respondents. The survey found that 82% of Israelis oppose Hamas remaining in any civilian capacity, with opposition higher among the Jewish population at 90%. Among Israeli Arabs, 33% oppose Hamas's continued presence.

Opposition was even stronger regarding Hamas maintaining military power: 94% of Jewish respondents and 46% of Arab respondents opposed the idea.

Widespread support for increased defense spending

The poll revealed widespread support for increased security measures following the October 7 attacks. Seventy-one percent of respondents backed the creation of long-term buffer zones along Israel’s borders with Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, citing the need for physical separation to deter future attacks.

The survey also explored public concern about potential future conflicts with Egypt. While recent publications have raised concerns about the possibility of war, 55% of respondents said they were not worried about such a scenario. However, 33% of participants indicated concern about the potential for conflict with Egypt.

The poll also gauged public sentiment regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan encouraging Gazans to emigrate from the Strip. The survey found that 75% of Israelis support the initiative, while 58% of Arab respondents oppose it.

“These results reflect a widespread sense of insecurity among the Israeli public, especially after October 7,” said the JCFA researchers. “The survey shows that the fear of another attack is not just a distant scenario for most Israelis, but a tangible threat that must be addressed through a clear and robust strategy.”