Iair Horn pleads for release of brother Eitan after 500 Days in Hamas captivity

Iair Horn, a Hamas captivity survivor released on Saturday morning, gave his first public message following his release.

His message, which was played at Monday night's protest marking 500 days of captivity, had one overall message: bring back his brother, Eitan.

"Everyone asks me 'What do you need?' and I answer them: I need only one thing - bring back my brother," he said in a message shown to a large crowd in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square.

In his remarks, Horn talked of his captivity of 498 days and being released before his brother, Eitan, who remains in Hamas captivity and was not slated for phase one of the hostage deal. "I was there, I was in Hamas' tunnels, I experienced it firsthand. And I'm telling you - the hostages don't have time, we don't have time. They must be brought back now," he pleaded.

Former hostage Iair Horn makes first comments since his release from captivity, February 17, 2025. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

In addition to calling for his brother's release, he called for the release of the remaining 73 hostages in captivity in Gaza.

Who is Iair Horn?

Iair Horn, 46, was released on Saturday after 498 days in Hamas captivity. Eitan had come to visit him at Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of their kidnapping. Hostages who have returned have reported that the two are healthy and uninjured and that they were still together.

Born and raised in Argentina, Iair immigrated to Israel in 1999 at the age of 22 with a group of young people from the Habonim Dror youth movement, where he had been active since childhood.

He manages a community pub at Nir Oz, organizes events, and is known as an avid supporter of his soccer team. In addition to his community efforts, Iair is also a stand-up comedian and radio broadcaster, alongside his work in renovations and construction at the kibbutz.

According to his mother, they were previously together but had been separated. Iair and Eitan met briefly in captivity in passing, confirming to Iair that his brother was alive and also a hostage at the time.