Katz: IDF to enforce without compromise any Hezbollah violation of ceasefire

The IDF will act forcefully against any Hezbollah violation of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday following the military's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to enforce vigorously and without compromise against any Hezbollah violation," Katz stated, adding that the Israeli military would remain in five strategic points in the buffer zone in Lebanon.

The military "will continue to enforce with strength and without compromise against any Hezbollah violation – we are determined to ensure full security for all northern communities."

Hezbollah must retreat north of the Litani River, and the Lebanese army must enforce the agreement and see the terror group disarm in accordance with the supervising mechanism structured by the US.

Katz added that the IDF had constructed military posts on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon. A map shows the location of five outposts in southern Lebanon the IDF intends to remain in (credit: GOOGLE MAPS/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"We are determined to ensure full security for all northern communities in accordance with the principle established after October 7 – that only the IDF will guarantee the security of communities in all sectors against any possible threat," Katz further noted.

IDF withdraws from southern Lebanon

On Tuesday, the IDF began withdrawing from southern Lebanon as part of the ceasefire deal. The five outposts in southern Lebanon near the border will be manned by a company of troops for an indefinite period of time.

The five points were not initially part of the November ceasefire deal. However, Israel convinced the US of the inefficacy of the Lebanese army at present in barring Hezbollah from entrenching itself in southern Lebanon.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.