Nukhba terrorists intended to reach Netivot, reached Nova festival by mistake - KAN

The Nukhba terrorists who raided the Nova Music Festival near Re'im on the morning of the October 7 massacre intended to reach Netivot but made a mistake in their navigation, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN on Monday, releasing details of the IDF probe into the October 7 events.

They moved through the Be'eri forest, past the Kibbutz, and entered the festival from the south on Highway 232. They reached the site 10 minutes after eight in the morning but did not invade the festival until nine o'clock.

The investigation findings include details of where the terrorists entered Israel from and who the terrorists were.

According to the investigation, the 120 Nukhba terrorists who raided the Nova festival were from the Nuseirat Brigade and were under the command of the Nukhba force chief.

They were fully equipped with machine guns, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, and numerous anti-aircraft missiles. The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Each individual terrorist was also fully armed with personal weapons such as Kalashnikovs and grenades, according to KAN.

The terrorists recorded everything by using head-mounted cameras, still cameras, dashcams, and also their mobile phones.

The Nova massacre

They moved through the Be'eri forest, past the Kibbutz, and entered the festival from the south on Highway 232. They reached the site at 7:50 a.m. but did not invade the festival until nine o'clock, according to the report.

The terrorists murdered 364 civilians, Israelis, and foreign nationals during the massacre at the Nova site.