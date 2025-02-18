IDF personnel needs are acute, religious-Zionist yeshiva head says

The necessity to draft ultra-Orthodox (haredi) Israelis into the IDF is acute, and the lack of personnel is being felt in combat units on the ground, Otniel Hesder Yeshiva president Rabbi Benny Kalmanzon said in a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense (FADC) committee meeting on Tuesday.

Kalmanzon said that the families of officers and reservists who had graduated from his yeshiva were “falling apart” and that some combat officers were even forced to leave their units in order to save their marriages. In one case, a platoon sergeant took over as company commander after the latter was forced to return home, Kalmanzon said.

Hesder yeshivot, including Otniel, are institutions where students spend a number of years studying religious studies and then enter the IDF. Kalmanzon’s oldest son, Elchanan, was killed in a firefight on October 7, 2023, after traveling to Kibbutz Be’eri with his brother and nephew to attempt to save members of the Kibbutz.

Political interest of the Religious Zionist party

Kalmanzon added in the committee that it was in the political interest of the Religious Zionist party, which are part of the coalition, to insist on drafting large numbers of haredim in order to relieve the burden of service from many of their constituents. Kalmanzon also requested that the opposition parties support a significant haredi draft, even if it meant giving up on the opportunity to bring down the government. ORTHODOX SOLDIERS participate in an IDF swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Kalmanzon’s comments came during an FADC committee meeting on the haredi draft bill proposal. While the meeting dealt with specific definitions of haredim as part of quota requirements, a number of Yesh Atid MKs questioned why there needed to be quotas in the first place. Rather than a quota of haredim who must enlist in the IDF every year, the bill’s working assumption should be that all haredim must enlist, and a percentage of exemplary students could receive exemptions, the MKs argued.