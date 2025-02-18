Gaza hostage deal: Phase two talks to begin in coming days, Israeli source tells 'Post'

Discussions on phase two of the hostage deal will begin in the coming days, an Israeli source told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

This statement comes after the earlier announcement that the six surviving hostages scheduled for release in phase one will all be freed this coming Saturday, while the bodies of eight hostages murdered by Hamas will be returned on the upcoming two Thursdays.

“The agreements reached today by the Israeli delegation in Cairo effectively bring the first phase of the deal to a close,” the source said, adding that the Prime Minister succeeded in both shortening the release phases and ensuring the full implementation of phase one — something that many had doubted would happen.

Hamas has already made it clear that in phase two, which involves the release of the remaining hostages in its captivity, it demands an end to the war. However, Israeli officials have emphasized that they will not agree to stop the war so long as Hamas remains in Gaza in any form.

“This is not going to be easy,” a diplomat familiar with the negotiations told the Post. US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff visits Hostages square in Tel Aviv, January 30, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Changing face of negotiating delegations

The negotiations for the second phase will be led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Until now, the primary negotiators were Mossad Director Dedi Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and Major General (ret.) Nitzan Alon. Now, as noted, Dermer—a close associate of the Prime Minister—will take charge of the negotiations.

“The negotiating team will also include senior officials from the Shin Bet, Mossad, and IDF,” an Israeli source told the Post, effectively confirming that those previously in charge have been sidelined.

“Since the next phase is a political one, dealing with the conditions for ending the war, the Prime Minister decided that Dermer would lead the negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff,” the source added.

Witkoff, the US envoy to the Middle East, will now oversee the talks.

“The focus is shifting to him. Witkoff will engage with all parties and coordinate the negotiations,” an Israeli source told the Post. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Of course, there will still be working-level delegations traveling to Qatar and Egypt, but they will no longer be the central players.”