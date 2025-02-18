IDF withdraws most forces from Lebanon, keeping five border outposts

The IDF withdrew most of its forces from southern Lebanon early Tuesday, while the military will maintain five outposts a few hundred meters from the border each manned by a company of troops for an indefinite period.

Already overnight the Lebanese army started to deploy to the villages that the IDF was leaving.

According to the Lebanese army, late Monday and early Tuesday its military units were deployed in the following towns: Al-Abbasiya, Al-Majidiya, Kafr Kila – Marjayoun in the Eastern Sector; Al-Adisa, Markaba, Houla, Mays al-Jabal, Blida, Mehibib – Marjayoun in the Central Sector; and Maroun al-Ras and the remaining part of Yaroun – Bint Jbeil in another sector.

Further, the Lebanese army said its forces were deployed in other border locations in the area south of the Litani River, in coordination with the Five-Party Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement (Mechanism) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Next, the Lebanese army said that “specialized units have begun conducting engineering surveys, clearing roads, and handling unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects in these areas.” UNIFIL PEACEKEEPERS look out at the Lebanese-Israeli border, from the roof of a watchtower ‏in the town of Marwahin, in southern Lebanon. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Therefore, the Lebanese army said that “the Army Command emphasizes the necessity for citizens to comply with the instructions of the military units deployed in the southern regions, to facilitate the completion of these tasks as quickly as possible, while ensuring their safety and well-being.”

The IDF will act forcefully against any Hezbollah violation of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday following the military's withdrawal from southern Lebanon, noting the importance of the military remaining in five strategic points in the buffer zone in Lebanon.

The military "will continue to strongly and uncompromisingly crack down on any Hezbollah violation,” he said.

"We are determined to ensure full security for all northern communities in accordance with the principle established after October 7 – that only the IDF will guarantee the security of communities in all sectors against any possible threat," Katz further noted.

Later on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Lebanese presidency said on Tuesday that his country would consider any Israeli presence on its territory as an "occupation." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Regarding the IDF forces at the five outposts, companies often range from 100-150 soldiers, though again this is just a small part of the larger forces which likely will number several thousand if not 10,000-15,000, depending on various circumstances (the IDF did not specify the exact numbers for security reasons.)

The five outposts were not formally part of the November 27 ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hezbollah-Lebanon.

However, Israel has convinced the US that the Lebanese army is not effective enough as of now to protect the Israeli border from Hezbollah deepening its presence in southern Lebanon and then potentially trying to attack.

Under the ceasefire, the Lebanese army was supposed to take over all potential Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, confiscate Hezbollah weapons, and prevent the terror group from sending fighters back into the area.

The Lebanese army is doing better than ever before

The IDF said on Monday that the Lebanese army is doing better than ever before and is surprisingly confronting Hezbollah in some instances, but that its performance is still far below where it would need to be to allow the IDF to withdraw the rest of its forces from southern Lebanon.

IDF sources suggested that a period of two to eight months for the outposts was easily imaginable and that the military could stay there much longer if needed for security reasons.

The five outposts will be located on the Lebanese side of the border running from West to East near: 1) Levona (near Shlomi on the Israeli side); 2) Ramia/Jabal Blat (Shtula); 3) Bleideh, Bint Jbeil, and Maroun a-Ras (Avivim); 4) Wadi Saluki (Margaliot); and 5) El Hiam, Kfar Kila, Ayoun Valley, and Aamra (Metulla).

According to the IDF, there is a hope that despite threats from Hezbollah to treat the five outposts as a continued occupation and basis for conflict, that they have been limited enough to reduce friction with the broader Lebanese public.

Generally, the IDF said it will have around three times as many troops on the defense line of the border with Lebanon as compared to before the war.

Further, the IDF said that it would be crucial to maintain an aggressive posture toward attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon anytime it will try to sneak forces into southern Lebanon and anytime it will try to smuggle powerful weapons into any part of Lebanese territory.

IDF sources acknowledged that it will not be possible to completely prevent every single Hezbollah fighter from returning to southern Lebanon since many of them can return under the guise of being civilian villagers who live there.

However, the IDF said that it had enhanced its intelligence collection capabilities to try to better distinguish between legitimate innocent Lebanese villagers and Hezbollah fighters and would work hard on the issue.

In addition, the IDF said that while it would not rely solely on the Lebanese army and American advisors helping that army, that the mechanism for reporting Hezbollah violations, with direct US oversight, was often working.

Also, the IDF said that since the September 30 invasion, it had succeeded in mostly clearing the five to six kilometer area of southern Lebanon near the border of Hezbollah weapons.

The IDF said that it hoped many northern residents would return to their homes as of March 2, given improvements for defending them as well as progress in some areas in rebuilding infrastructure and houses destroyed by around 14 months of Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks.