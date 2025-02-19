Jewish future depends on identity, not just fighting antisemitism – opinion

In a recent Knesset hearing about online antisemitism, social media influencer and Jewish educator Jamie Geller made a sharp observation that cuts to the heart of the Jewish people’s current challenges.

While organizations presented statistics about rising hatred and outlined their strategies to combat it, Geller offered a different perspective: “While it’s crucial to fight antisemitism, if we neglect to teach Jews why they’re Jewish, they’re not going to know what they are fighting for.”

This insight crystallizes the fundamental challenge facing the Jewish people today. While we must certainly continue defending against the surge of antisemitism we have been witnessing globally since the Hamas mega-atrocity in Israel on October 7, 2023, we cannot allow this defensive posture to become our primary focus. The Jewish future demands more than just survival – it requires revival.

The path forward requires embracing three foundational principles that have sustained Jewish continuity throughout history to ensure our people's future in an increasingly complex world: responsibility, wisdom, and love.

Jewish heritage in action

First, responsibility: The Jewish concept of responsibility extends far beyond individual accountability. It’s about recognizing that every Jew bears responsibility for the welfare and continuity of the entire Jewish people.

This was exemplified by our patriarch Abraham, who took responsibility not only for his immediate family and his estranged nephew Lot but even advocated for the survival of the wicked cities of Sodom and Gomorrah and went to war to rescue their people.

Today, this principle calls us to action in multiple spheres to ensure Jewish continuity: fostering Jewish unity, strengthening Jewish identity, supporting Israel, and building community institutions.

The recent Hamas attacks and the worldwide tsunamis of antisemitism that took place in the aftermath have demonstrated how this sense of collective responsibility remains deeply ingrained in the Jewish psyche. When our people face a crisis, Jews worldwide respond with unprecedented unity and support.

However, we must channel this same level of responsibility and engagement during times of relative peace, focusing on building and strengthening Jewish identity rather than waiting to react to threats.

Second, wisdom: Jewish wisdom, accumulated over millennia provides the intellectual and spiritual foundation for Jewish identity. This isn't about simple rote learning or superficial cultural appreciation. It's about deep engagement with Jewish texts, thoughts, and traditions that help us understand not just what it means to be Jewish, but why being Jewish matters.

When young Jews are increasingly questioning their connection to Judaism, this wisdom becomes more crucial than ever. We must make Jewish wisdom and learning accessible and relevant while maintaining its depth and authenticity.

When young Jews are increasingly questioning their connection to Judaism, this wisdom becomes more crucial than ever. We must make Jewish wisdom and learning accessible and relevant while maintaining its depth and authenticity.

This means investing in education at all levels: from early childhood through adulthood, in person and online, and utilizing modern technology and teaching methods to reach Jews wherever they are and whatever their level of Jewish knowledge.

Third, love: Both for fellow Jews and for Judaism itself. This isn’t about agreeing with everyone or overlooking genuine differences. Rather, it’s about maintaining connection and care despite disagreements.As we’ve seen in recent months, when Jews of all backgrounds unite in support of Israel and against antisemitism, our shared love for our people transcends political and religious differences.

However, this love must also extend beyond times of crisis. It should manifest in how we interact with Jews of different backgrounds and beliefs every day, and how we welcome those exploring their Jewish identity. It is one of the most vital ingredients in how we present Judaism to the next generation.

Love also means creating positive Jewish experiences that make people want to engage more deeply with their heritage.

THE CHALLENGE now is implementing these principles in practical ways. We need to invest in Jewish education at all levels. We must create more opportunities for meaningful Jewish experiences that go beyond surface-level engagement.

We need to build bridges between different Jewish communities and denominations while respecting our differences. We need to get online and talk about what it means to be Jewish and why it is important to be part of our great nation. We need to make sure we do not lose the unity that we built after October 7.

Social media influencers who have become advocates for Israel and Jewish causes since the Israel-Hamas War broke out show one path forward. By incorporating Jewish content and values into their platforms, they demonstrate how traditional wisdom can be shared in contemporary ways. However, this is just one piece of a larger puzzle.

The rise in antisemitism has awakened many Jews to their Jewish identity, but as Geller pointed out, advocacy against antisemitism alone isn’t enough. We need to provide substance behind that identity – the “why” of being Jewish, not just the “what.” This means creating comprehensive educational initiatives, strengthening Jewish institutions, and building communities that make Judaism relevant and meaningful for modern Jews. The time for this work is now. As we’ve seen, external threats can arise suddenly and dramatically. Building a strong sense of Jewish identity and strong Jewish communities takes time and cannot be accomplished overnight.

We must invest in these foundations today, in order to strengthen our people’s ability to face whatever challenges tomorrow may bring, so that we can ensure that Jewish life continues to thrive and evolve for generations to come.

The future of the Jewish people depends not just on fighting antisemitism, as important as that is, but on building a positive, meaningful Jewish identity that makes our heritage worth preserving and passing on.

We need to embrace responsibility, wisdom, and love.

That way we can ensure that future generations of Jews won’t just know what they’re fighting against, but what they’re living for.

The writer, a rabbi, is Aish’s CEO and the chair of Aish Ha’am, a new party that will be running for the World Zionist Congress this spring. He has also served on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency and as an Executive Board member of the Rabbinical Council of America.