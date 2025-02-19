Rivlin blasts Haredi draft refusal at the Conference of Presidents

“We need you, and you need us.” former State President Reuven Rivlin told leaders of member organizations of the Conference Of Presidents of Major American Jewish organizations on Tuesday.

The Conference, which convened in Jerusalem for its 50th-anniversary mission, expected Rivlin to repeat his four tribes speech, which he had delivered during his farewell presidential visit to the US and which had been the hallmark of his presidency.

Rivlin did not evade the issue but used it as a platform from which to criticize the ultra-Orthodox segments of Israeli society for their ongoing refusal to serve in the IDF.

Rivlin, 85, a seventh-generation native son of Israel who had been a child during the War of Independence, recalled that there had been only 200,000 Jews in the country at the time, and everyone other than the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta movement had fought. It would not have occurred to anyone to refuse, Rivlin surmised.

But today, after the events of October 7, when it is more than ever the obligation of those who are able to fight to do so, the ultra-Orthodox stubbornly continue to refuse.

Challenging dilemma

On the other hand, Rivlin noted, religious IDF soldiers give their all for the security of the state but face a challenging dilemma if their rabbis should follow the lead of the ultra-Orthodox and demand that they live a lifestyle in accordance with Halacha and also instruct them not to serve in the army.

Appearing to change the subject, Rivlin launched into the reason that Israel does not have a constitution. It’s because the different tribes cannot agree on the definition of a Jewish and Democratic state. The keyword is Jewish. Most people abide by the popular definition of Jew, which is the child of a Jewish mother or a convert whose entry into the faith was facilitated by an Orthodox rabbinical tribunal.

But this is not good enough for the ultra-Orthodox. They want every person who identifies as a Jew to live a Torah-true lifestyle, which leaves no room for or recognition of Conservative, Reform, and secular Jews.

For as long as this stalemate persists, there will be no Constitution, according to Rivlin.

Rivlin compared the attitude of the ultra-Orthodox to that of the biblical tribal figures Gad, Reuven, and Menashe, who, after the exodus from Egypt, separated from the other tribes and settled on the eastern side of the Jordan River. They are among the ten lost tribes. Because they did not stay with the majority, they disappeared.

The message of togetherness and strength derived from unity was repeated by other speakers. In one of his thrusts against the refusal to serve, Rivlin declared: “We’re not fighting for freedom. We’re fighting against terror.”