IDF court indicts five reservists for abuse of Palestinian prisoner in Sde Teiman

An indictment was filed against five reservists suspected of abusing a Palestinian detainee in Sde Teiman, an IDF military court filed on Wednesday.

The indictment charged the suspects with offenses of aggravated injury and aggravated assault.

The violent actions committed by the reservists against the detainee that led to serious injuries, including wounds to his face, a break in his ribs, and a lung puncture, according to the indictment.

On July 5, 2024, the five who were serving at the facility were instructed to guard the detainee, who was bound hand to foot and whose eyes were covered.

The five hit the individual, stepped on him, pushed him, and used a taser gun against him.

"For 15 minutes, the defendants kicked the detainee, stepped on him, stood on his body, beat and pushed him all over his body, including with a baton, dragged his body on the floor, and used a taser, including on his head," according to the indictment.

"During these acts, the detainee's blindfold fell off, and afterward, one of the defendants stabbed the detainee in the posterior with a sharp object, which penetrated near the detainee's anus and caused an internal tear," the indictment charged.

Detainee suffered severe injuries

Following the incident and noticing blood on his clothes, paramedics were brought to the facility. The detainee was checked by a doctor who directed that he should be transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

As a result of the abuse, the detainee had to be hospitalized and receive lengthy medical support in addition to undergoing various surgeries.