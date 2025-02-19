'Identification may not be feasible,' says forensic chief ahead of slain hostages' return

The identification of the slain hostages who have been held in captivity for a long time may not be feasible, Dr. Chen Kugel, director of L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir, said on Wednesday.

Dr. Kugel's comments come ahead of the expected return of four bodies as part of Israel's hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas, which the terror group held for over 500 days since the October 7 Hamas attacks in 2023.

The National Institute of Forensic Medicine will receive the slain hostages directly from the border, where they will be examined to achieve identification and allow for proper burial.

The identification process will be led by Dr. Kugel, director of the forensic institute and a globally recognized forensic expert.

He will be supported by a team of specialists, including pathologists, DNA analysts, anthropologists, radiologists, and forensic technicians. View of a sign at the entrance to Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

“Identification is conducted using multiple scientific methods, all of which involve comparing data from the slain with records from when they were alive,” Dr. Kugel explained.

“We can use X-rays, weight data comparisons, dental records, and DNA analysis. We will do everything possible, but for the slain hostages that have been held for an extended period, identification is not always feasible,” he added.

The process will begin as soon as the slain hostages reach the Israeli border. They will be transported to the forensic institute, where a CT scan will be conducted to create a detailed internal image.

Radiology specialists will analyze the scans and compare them with previous medical records.

An autopsy will follow, with DNA samples sent for laboratory testing. Forensic dentists will assess dental features and compare them to existing records if available.

The full identification process is expected to take between several hours and two days. Once confirmed, families will be notified, and, depending on their wishes, the public may also receive updates.

“Tomorrow’s upcoming phase is complex and sensitive, and we will make every effort to ensure that the slain hostages are brought to burial as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Medical Division at the Health Ministry.

Mediating the event for children

Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, head of the Mental Health Division at the Health Ministry, urged parents to limit children’s exposure to distressing television footage.

“We recommend that children do not watch the complex visuals from the event managed by Hamas,” he said.

“It is important to mediate the event for children and steer them away from fear. We should acknowledge our sadness while reinforcing their sense of security," he added.

"We also urge people to avoid spreading rumors and to rely only on information from official sources,” Dr. Bodenheimer stated.